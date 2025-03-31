Community Budgeting Service changed its name to Northern Community Family Service in 2016 due to the need for not only financial mentoring, but whānau support services.

However, due to difficulty in getting ongoing funding to meet operating costs, the vital service has shut its doors at the Kerikeri Baptist Church, from where it has been operating.

Since the service’s plight and impending closure was highlighted, they had received some emails and support from within the community, but nobody could come up with the money needed to keep it going.

“Many of the people who come to us have real issues that they need help with, and with us having to close I’m really worried what will happen,” Glenda said.

“Many need budgeting advice, relationship help, they may have alcohol and drug issues, stress and anxiety, so many issues that we can help them with. But now they will have to go to Kaikohe or Kaitāia for help.”

Kaikohe is a 64km round trip from the Kerikeri office while Kaitāia is almost a 200km round trip.

Most of the service’s clients would not be able to afford to get to either place. Those services were also likely to have a high demand, so may not have room for any more clients.

Glenda said they were seeing more of the “working poor”.

“We’ve got mum and dad both working, but it may be that dad’s wages only cover the rent or the mortgage and power, and mum’s just pays for groceries and that leaves little for anything else, so they are struggling. It’s not just the unemployed who are finding it hard out there.”

With so much competition for funding, the service was finding it hard to get enough to guarantee more than three months’ service, so the hard decision was made to close.