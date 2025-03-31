Struggling families in and around Kerikeri face long trips to get much-needed financial advice after the town’s budgeting and family service was forced to close due to lack of funds.
Northern Community Family Service closed its doors on Friday, March 28, after more than 25 years as it was unable to get the funds - about $70-$80,000 a year - to keep running.
Practice manager Glenda and financial mentor Christine (both did not want their surnames used due to the nature of the work) are upset that the vital service, which helps hundreds of people a year, has to shut down.
Northern Community Family Service was started in 1999 by Milton and Jo David, operating as Community Budgeting Service. Milton David still sits on the board and many of its board members have supported the agency for 10 years or more, which shows their belief in the need for the services NCFS provides, practice manager Glenda said.