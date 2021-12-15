Kerikeri firefighter gears up for another world record

Firefighter Simon Trye at the John Butler Centre in Kerikeri, where he hopes to scale the equivalent of the world's tallest building while wearing 23kg of firefighting kit. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Kerikeri firefighter hopes to climb the equivalent of the world's tallest building while weighed down with 23kg of firefighting gear and breathing from an air tank.

If Simon Trye succeeds this Sunday he will set another world record to add to one he nailed last year by completing the Kerikeri Half Marathon in full firefighting kit in a time of 3 hr 21 min 41 sec.

Proceeds from Trye's stair-climbing challenge will go to Bald Angels, a charity which helps Northland families in need.

To claim the Guinness World Record Trye only needs to climb 1000 steps but he's aiming for 2909 — the number of steps in Dubai's Burj Khalifa which, at 828m, is the world's tallest man-made structure.

With no buildings in Northland on that scale Trye will instead have to ascend the steps of the three-storey John Butler Centre 71 times. The rules allow him to descend by lift between each climb.

Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye plans to climb the equivalent of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, while wearing 23kg of firefighting kit. Photo / Jim Eagles

Trye is an Air Force firefighter who works part of the week at the Whenuapai air base in Auckland. When he's home he volunteers with the Kerikeri Fire Brigade.

After finding inspiration during last year's lockdown the 40-year-old spent months training for the 2020 Auckland Marathon, only to have his world record bid scuppered by Auckland's infamous traffic.

He was on track to finish the half marathon within the 3 hr 30 min cut-off time set by Guinness when the van carrying his supply of air tanks got stuck in a traffic jam. He crossed the finish line just 36 seconds too late.

Trye tried again in the Kerikeri Half Marathon – on that occasion heat, not traffic, was the enemy – and set a record with more than eight minutes to spare.

In the process he raised $15,000 for children's charity KidsCan, 15 times his original target.

Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye draws a deep breath after setting a world record in last year’s Kerikeri Half Marathon, which he completed in less than 3 hr 30 min while wearing full firefighting gear and breathing from an air tank. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Trye had hoped to attempt a full marathon this year but that had been thwarted by the Covid pandemic and Auckland Marathon date changes.

When he discovered no one had applied for the stair-climbing record he decided to bag that one instead.

The father of two said he had been training for the assault on the John Butler Centre stairwell using a stair climber provided by a Kerikeri gym as well as on the steps at his workplace in Whenuapai.

Trye's record attempt will start at noon on Sunday, December 19. He expects to finish about 1.30pm.

Waipapa catering business Cake in the Box has donated donuts and cupcakes to be sold on the day with all proceeds going to Bald Angels. Spot prizes will be awarded to spectators.

Earlier this month Trye was one of eight Northlanders to be awarded a Kiwibank Local Hero medal.