Kerikeri artist Jane Molloy-Wolt’s piece Primal Transcript is a finalist in the prestigious Parkin Drawing Prize.

Kerikeri artist Jane Molloy-Wolt is one of three from Northland selected as finalists in the prestigious Parkin Drawing Prize.

The prize will be awarded in Auckland tonight with a $25,000 prize for the winning work.

Molloy-Wolt has had her work Primal Transcript shortlisted for the prize and regardless of whether she wins tonight, her work will be showcased in a month-long exhibition (free to the public) at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Of her work Primal Transcript, Molloy-Wolt said: “The repetitious mark-making within this transcript as it may be seen, is an integral aspect of my daily life and art practice coinciding. This unreadable writing system developed using a form of ritualistic symbols and patterns, which evolved through times of loss and fear, a diversion allowing time to process trauma and grasp an introspective drawing method that gives me freedom and comfort. In this moment the rhythmic gestures of ink and bamboo stick dance across the paper, carrying me away beyond myself to an other-worldly place, leaving behind remnants of a primal language.”

Two artists from Whangārei have also had their works shortlisted.

Cathy Tuato’o Ross has her work Wedding dress in the finals, while Peter Bradburn has his work Adamah up for the award.

The competition attracted an impressive 500 entries, with 86 works selected for the national drawing competition. Attracting a major prize of $25,000, 10 highly commended prizes of $500 will also be awarded.

The national competition, now into its 11th year, was founded and generously donated by arts patron Chris Parkin since 2012, after he discovered the New Zealand art world was missing a reasonably substantial drawing award.

“It’s once again thrilling to see such a strong number of entries with a range of mediums used. It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through,” Parkin said.

The advisory panel comprises New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, Dunedin Public Art Gallery curator Lucy Hammonds, and art curator and former gallery director Helen Kedgley.

The winning submission will be selected and announced by Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy at the opening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington tonight.

Works in the award exhibition range in size from the small (1mm x 1mm) to the very large (2850mm x 1100mm).

All the artworks in the 2023 Parkin Drawing Prize shortlist will be for sale, giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase wonderful pieces that are unlikely to be seen again, given many of the finalists are not represented in any gallery.

For the full shortlist go to https://parkinprize.nz/



