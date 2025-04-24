Advertisement
Kerikeri Airport laser attacks: Police reportedly investigate dangerous incidents

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Simulated laser strike on a flying aircraft shows how difficult it is for pilots to see the equipment. Photo / Far North District Council

Police are reportedly investigating a deliberate series of laser strikes on aircraft bound for landing at Kerikeri Airport in the Bay of Islands.

According to the Far North District Council, the most recent attacks happened twice within the same week.

The strikes – using what is believed to be high-powered lasers – were reported on aircraft descending on the north-bound flight path over the town of Moerewa.

Based on the laser’s colour and ground location, officials believed the same person may be responsible.

“During the recent incidents, the cockpit was completely illuminated by the laser, making it difficult for pilots to read their instruments,” a Far North District Council spokesperson said.

“Passengers also reported seeing the beam flickering along the fuselage and shining through the windows.”

Pilots had to turn off the aircraft’s external and internal lights; however, the lights had to be turned back on the maintain visibility.

“Once lights were restored, the laser strike resumed.”

Bay of Islands Kerikeri Airport manager Daniel Alexander described the attacks as “incredibly dangerous”.

“The consequences of pilots being temporarily blinded and rendered unable to fly and land their aircraft are potentially catastrophic.

“We urge the person, or persons responsible, to stop what they are doing before a major tragedy occurs.”

The lasers were believed to be high-powered with an optical attachment, capable of reaching aircraft flying at altitudes as high as 13,000ft.

The Health (High-power Laser Pointers) Regulations 2013 restrict any sale and supply of laser devices exceeding 1 milliwatt in output.

It is also an offence under the Summary Offences Act 1981 to carry such devices in public without a reasonable excuse.

Police, Barrier Air and Air New Zealand have been approached for comment.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

