Simulated laser strike on a flying aircraft shows how difficult it is for pilots to see the equipment. Photo / Far North District Council

Police are reportedly investigating a deliberate series of laser strikes on aircraft bound for landing at Kerikeri Airport in the Bay of Islands.

According to the Far North District Council, the most recent attacks happened twice within the same week.

The strikes – using what is believed to be high-powered lasers – were reported on aircraft descending on the north-bound flight path over the town of Moerewa.

Based on the laser’s colour and ground location, officials believed the same person may be responsible.

“During the recent incidents, the cockpit was completely illuminated by the laser, making it difficult for pilots to read their instruments,” a Far North District Council spokesperson said.