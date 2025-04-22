The fifth attack this year was the final straw for the brigade, which took to social media on Sunday to appeal for public help in finding the person responsible.
While the post garnered attention from far and wide, no leads have emerged.
Lapsley and the Kamo volunteers were at a loss as to why they were being targeted.
As of Tuesday, the station had attended 372 calls in the past calendar year, he said.
“So, 372 times we’ve responded to the needs of the community without these unnecessary interruptions.”
“We don’t know if we’ve upset somebody. We just try to keep the noise down to a minimum in the middle of the night so as not to interrupt the neighbours.”
Securing the station was an inconvenience each time it has happened, Lapsley said.
“It’s time-consuming and unnecessary.
“We can’t understand why somebody would target a group of people that are here to assist our local community and go out of their way to turn up in the middle of the night or whatever to meet those needs, and yet somebody’s doing [this] to us.”
Police want anyone with information about the incidents or who may have seen suspicious activity outside the Kamo Fire Station to contact 105, using reference number 250412/5666.