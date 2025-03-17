Kaitāia’s Jesse and Sharon Bagley are the 2025 Northland Share Farmers of the Year.
No two days in the Far North are the same, and that ability to deal with the unexpected, while making the work days enjoyable and rewarding, is the mantra of Northland’s latest share farmers of the year.
Kaitāia’s Jesse and Sharon Bagley were named winners of the 2025 Northland Share Farmer of the Year at the region’s annual awards dinner held at Copthorne Hotel and Resort Bay of Islands in Waitangi on Saturday night.
The other major winners were Courtney West, the 2025 Northland Dairy Manager of the Year, with Saffrin Sutcliffe named the region’s Dairy Trainee of the Year.
Due to the minimum number of finalists not being reached, Northland Share Farmer entrants’ scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions. This also means merit awards are given if the entrant achieved at the right level.
The Bagleys are first-time entrants who were both born and bred on dairy farms and began their careers in the industry at 15.
The Bagleys would like to see steady milk prices and an improvement in water consumption. The couple identify low staff numbers, terrible winters, and “days where everything you touch breaks” as challenges they have worked through.
“You just have to remember that it all gets easier at some point,” Sharon said. “Just take one day at a time.”
The couple identify their farming general knowledge as a strength, along with the ability to keep costs down by being able fix machinery through DIY and Kiwi ingenuity. Future farming goals include farm ownership in the near future.
Runners-up in the category were Zarnie Fergusson and William Richards who are 50/50 sharemilking on Keith Willis’ 124ha farm at Kaukapakapa, milking 290 cows. They won $1595 in prizes and three merit awards.
The first-time entrants believe that the future dairy farmer needs to be a conscientious farmer, focusing on positive outcomes not just in production but in sustainability, all while prioritising animal welfare.
“Every day we are working for growth – growth of the business, of the herd, of the grass,” say the couple. “There’s no better way to see the impact you’re achieving than to be out there every day, taking in the tiny changes which add up to so much more.”
The 2025 Northland Dairy Manager of the Year is Courtney West, who won $4198 and five merit awards. She was runner-up in the same category last year and placed third in the Manawatū Dairy Trainee category in 2023.
The 26-year-old is farm manager on Greg Partington and Nicola Murray’s 147ha, 350-cow Tomarata farm. She placed third in the 2023 Manawatū Dairy Trainee category.
She holds a diploma in Adventure Tourism Management and has completed Primary ITO courses in milk harvesting, livestock husbandry, and pastoral livestock production.
Future farming goals include continuing to gain more knowledge and skills in her current role with plans for future study to become a dairy cow nutritionist.