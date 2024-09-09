Kaitaia woman charged with murder granted interim name suppression

The accused appeared briefly in Kaitāia District Court on Monday.

A woman charged with murder after a Kaitāia man died in hospital from serious injuries he suffered over the weekend has been granted interim name suppression.

The accused appeared briefly in Kaitāia District Court yesterdayduring which her name and details were suppressed.

She was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear at the High Court in Whangārei early next month.

Police were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm on Saturday. The victim died at hospital from injuries he had suffered before being dropped off.