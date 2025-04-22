The Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled crew and one of its recent graduates. The organisation is celebrating its 25th anniversary at its Church Rd site.

The Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled crew and one of its recent graduates. The organisation is celebrating its 25th anniversary at its Church Rd site.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled is celebrating its 25th year at its Church Rd complex and is looking forward to many more years providing the service for the district’s youth, but it needs help.

It is now 25 years since Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled opened its complex at Church Rd. Established in Kaitāia in 1979 as a result of a meeting convened by Phoebe Kirby, its first rallies were held in the A&P Showgrounds until Neil Matthews offered a paddock adjacent to South Rd.

Riding for the Disabled continued holding sessions there until the need for a secure base and a permanent home for the horses became an increasingly significant issue.

Thanks to the wonderful organisational skills of Diana Smithyman, the tradition of fundraising Garden Safaris was established. This became a successful way of raising the funds necessary to purchase the property at Church Rd in 1998. Gordon Johns, Marie Matthews and Irene Knowler continued as amazing subsequent organisers, and once the property was bought, it has helped with ongoing projects.

Present Riding for the Disabled (RDA) organiser Jackie Simkins retires from that position this year so the organisation is looking forward to hearing from someone to take on the Safari next year.