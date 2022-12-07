Kaipara mayor backtracks on karakia ban

New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson has backed down from a controversial karakia ban. Photo / Tania Whyte

New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson has backed down from a controversial karakia ban, announcing in a statement this morning that future council meetings will be opened with a karakia, statement or reflection as chosen by councillors.

The announcement comes as anger mounts nationwide over Jepson’s decision at a November 30 meeting to shut down new Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora as she tried to open the meeting with a karakia or blessing.

A petition has gathered thousands of signatures and a peaceful protest march had been planned through Dargaville next Wednesday.

The statement, from Mayor Craig Jepson, released at 9am today read:

“An open and frank discussion took place today (7 December) between the Mayor of Kaipara District and the eight Councillors present. The purpose of the discussion was to, as best as we can, accommodate the needs of all elected members.

“Agreement was reached that each Councillor will have the opportunity on a rotating basis immediately prior to the opening of the ordinary Council Meeting to recite karakia, make statements of choice and forms of reflection.

“This issue has been a stressful process for members and family. Councillors acknowledge there will always be contrasting views. However, we unite to strengthen our council in a mutual desire to maintain and improve the communities we serve.”

The Mayor originally defended his decision, saying it was because he led a secular council made up of people of many beliefs and ethnicities.

He also said he had been inundated with messages supporting his position since the November 30 meeting in Mangawhai.

However, his decision to ban karakia was also widely criticised nationwide, including by iwi leaders and Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon.