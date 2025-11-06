Just two votes from Vincent’s Otamatea general ward’s 4018 votes separated him from retaining a KDC seat for a third term – the smallest margin of New Zealand’s four candidate judicial recount applications.
Vincent said he was disappointed with the outcome.
However, he said he was looking to the future and would support the two elected Otamatea candidates, Mike Schimanski and Denise Rogers.
The T-shirt expressed his concerns over money from the sale of Ruawai’s historic Raupo Drainage Board building going into the council’s general coffers for rates reduction, rather than back to the drainage area for improvement of its infrastructure.
He said he looked forward to seeing how the council fared in the next three years.
Progressive election results showed the vote change between Rogers and Vincent.
On October 11, the election progress results had Vincent 52 votes ahead of Rogers, but the next day’s preliminary results had him 10 votes ahead of her.
However, by October 17, final results showed he was two votes behind Rogers.
Vincent said Otamatea’s results showed the importance of every vote.
Dargaville’s Ash Nayyar was the third to fail in his recount bid for a councillor position. He was sixth-ranked in Wairoa general ward for the ward’s three seats – 187 votes behind the lowest-scoring of the three incumbents, now Deputy Mayor-elect Gordon Lambeth.
