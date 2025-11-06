Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaipara election recounts end as new council set for swearing‑in

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Outgoing councillor Mark Vincent, who missed out on a seat by two votes, has been refused a recount. Photo / Susan Botting

Outgoing councillor Mark Vincent, who missed out on a seat by two votes, has been refused a recount. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara District Council will next week be one of the last councils to formally inaugurate its newly-elected politicians after an unprecedented number of recount bids.

The council is one of just two in New Zealand where candidates sought local election recounts, which delayed the swearing-in ceremonies for the new council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save