“My first action will be to get together with all of the newly elected council to understand their aspirations for the Kaipara District,” Larsen said.

The closeness of the race reflects a divided electorate and a competitive campaign, shadowed by complaints, emergency meetings and a fractured council legacy.

Based on Sunday’s preliminary results, this year’s election in Kaipara drew one of the highest turnouts in New Zealand – 57.4%, compared with the national average of 38%.

Kaipara's outgoing mayor Craig Jepson (left) endorsed new mayor Jonathan Larsen, who won the final election count by 21 votes. Photo / Susan Botting, Local Democracy Reporting

Jepson’s term as mayor has been mired in controversy. Previously dubbing himself the “Trump of the North”, he led a council that disestablished its Māori ward without a referendum, banned karakia at meetings and axed iwi relationship agreements.

The final days of the election were marked by turmoil. Some 24 hours before results were due, Jepson called an unprecedented emergency council meeting to approve a complaint to the Department of Internal Affairs alleging concerns about the election process in Kaipara.

Dr Jason Smith, a two-term former Kaipara Mayor (2018-2022), trailed election winner Jonathan Larsen by 51 votes. Photo / NZME

Only 21 votes separated iwi leader and businessman Snow Tane from Jonathan Larsen in the mayoral race. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

Smith said he had messaged Larsen to congratulate him on his success and wished him well for uniting the people of Kaipara.

He didn’t indicate if he was considering applying for a recount, applications for which must be made within three working days – by midnight October 22.

Tane said he was feeling “comfortable” and considering his next option, potentially a recount.

While his mayoral bid might be unsuccessful so far, he still holds the top spot as a newly-elected, first-term councillor for the hotly contested Wairoa Ward.

“It would have been a very interesting space if I was the mayor but I’m in council and I think I’ll do the best for the West,” Tane said.

Tane, a first-time councillor, topped Wairoa General Ward’s voting with 2443 votes. The next highest polling candidate was newcomer Joesephine Nathan on 1444. Councillor incumbent Gordon Lambeth is the ward’s third-ranked politician with 1345 votes. The ward’s three councillors are all from Dargaville.

Jepson, after standing down as mayor, has been elected as a Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward councillor with the electoral area’s second-highest return of 1704 votes. Incumbent Rachael Williams led the voting with 1985 votes and newcomer Luke Canton’s 1669 votes secured the third of the ward’s three seats. The three councillors are all from Mangawhai.

In Ōtamatea General Ward, newcomers Mike Schimanski with 820 votes and Denise Rogers with 742 have been elected to its two seats. Kaipara 2022-2025 councillor Mark Vincent, on 740 votes, missed out on a return to the ward by two votes.

According to election rules, an inaugural council meeting must be notified seven days in advance, but only after the recount application period has ended, or, if a recount proceeds, once that process is complete.

Possible dates for a swearing-in ceremony and inaugural council meeting are Wednesdays, November 5 and November 12.

