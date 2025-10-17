Advertisement
Jonathan Larsen wins razor’s edge race for Kaipara mayoralty, recount possible

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Deputy mayor Jonathan Larsen has taken Kaipara's mayoralty by 21 votes over his nearest rival. Photos / Supplied

Incumbent deputy mayor Jonathan Larsen is Kaipara’s new mayor after winning a three-way race by 21 votes.

Today’s final count, which is understood to have included about 500 special votes, took Larsen to 3138, with Snow Tane on 3117 and Dr Jason Smith (a former mayor) on 3081 –

