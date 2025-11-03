Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaipara mayoral recount bid dismissed after 62% of special votes rejected

Peter de Graaf
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Snow Tane, who placed second in Kaipara's tight mayoral race, says a voting process that disenfranchises a majority of special voters isn't fit for purpose. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

Court documents have revealed more than 60% of special votes cast in Kaipara’s knife-edge council election were disallowed.

The figure comes from a judge’s ruling on a recount request by mayoral candidate Snow Tane.

In the preliminary results for last

