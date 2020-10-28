Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kaipara District councillors vote to introduce a Māori ward

4 minutes to read

Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock was among seven Kaipara District councillors who voted in favour of introducing a Maori ward. Photo / Susan Botting

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Another territorial authority in Northland has voted by an overwhelming majority to introduce a Māori constituency from the next local government election.

Seven Kaipara District councillors, including mayor Jason Smith and his deputy Anna Curnow,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.