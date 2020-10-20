Northland Regional Council votes for Māori constituencies: Councillor resigns and walks out

John Bain, an NRC councillor for 14 years, walked out of the meeting, stunning those present. Photo / File

Northland Regional Council

voted to bring in new Māori constituencies - in a controversial move that lead to a long-term councillor resigning.

Former Northland Regional Council (NRC) deputy-chair and current councillor John Bain walked out of

the October meeting in Whāngarei on Tuesday saying he couldn't support the "broken democracy" of bringing in Māori constituencies.

Bain, an NRC councillor for 14 years, walked out of the meeting, stunning those present, before councillors including Penny Smart voted seven to one in favour of these constituencies.

The NRC decision in favour of Māori constituencies was greeted with a spontaneous waiata from tangata whenua watching the meeting in the council chambers.

"The decision is a milestone for Northland and for local government in New Zealand," NRC chairwoman Smart said after the historic decision.

LDR_STRAP

NRC's decision came after more than an hour's heated debate on the topic ended with NRC deputy chairman Justin Blaikie voting against Māori constituencies. Smart and councillors Jack Craw, Colin "Toss" Kitchen, Amy Macdonald, Marty Robinson, Rick Stolwerk and Joce Yeoman voted in favour of Māori constituencies.

Northland electors will now have the opportunity to vote for or against the NRC councillors' decision as part of the legal process around bringing in the new constituencies. This requires NRC to publicly notify its decision and at the same time let voters know about their right to initiate a poll on it. The poll will cost $240,000.

The council decision will be overturned if the poll goes against it. This will only happen if 6027 people – of 5 per cent of NRC's 120,548 electors – vote in this way.

Bain wanted NRC to instead first go out to Northlanders in a council-initiated poll to get the community's steer on what it wanted.

NRC councillor John Bain leaves the meeting after handing in his resignation. Photo / Susan Botting

He tried to move an amendment to what became the council's final decision, but this failed. This was based around the council going out to the public for its views, rather than first choosing to proceed with the constituencies.

NRC deputy chairman Justin Blaikie seconded Bain's amendment, voting in favour of it along with councillors Colin "Toss" Kitchen and Rick Stolwerk.

But the amendment was lost 4:5 when Smart and councillors Jack Craw, Amy Macdonald, Marty Robinson, and Joce Yeoman voted against it.

So, Bain, also chairman of the heavyweight Northland Regional Transport Committee, announced his resignation to the meeting at 11.25am, saying he did not want to be part of a "broken democracy".

"There's no point me sitting through the rest of the agenda, no point in staying, I take my departure," Bain said.

He handed a written resignation letter to councillors to Smart and left the room.

Bain's initial moves towards a council-initiated poll were to operate outside council first making a decision to introduce the constituencies. But meeting procedure resulted in his call being framed within the context of NRC setting up Māori constituencies and then initiating the poll.



He said it was for the community, not the council, to decide on the matter. He would stick with whatever decision the community made.

Smart did not accept Bain's resignation at the meeting. She said it would "lie on the table for two weeks".

She wouldn't comment further on Bain's resignation after the meeting because of this.

Bain said after the meeting he was comfortable with his decision, made on a matter of principle about the democratic process not singling out any particular race.

The need for a poll as part of councils deciding on the introduction of Māori constituencies has become a national flashpoint in the process. They consistently result in communities overturning council decisions to bring in Māori constituencies or wards.

Poll results are binding, regardless of whether the poll is initiated by the council or the community. This means the council must go with whatever its citizens vote for.

NRC's Tai Tokerau Māori and council working party (TTMAC) has asked NRC's council works with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) to change the Local Electoral Act that requires polling to be held.



Councillor Marty Robinson TTMAC co-chairman, said Māori constituencies were an important part of doing the best for Northland as a whole.

Smart said today's decision first and foremost honoured councils' requirement to honour the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in its participation with Māori.

"No Pākeha can have a Māori world view," she said.

Māori had not changed their priorities around the treaty. It was up to Pākehā to change their view. She said central government had given clear messages around its wishes for increased Māori participation in local government.

NRC councillor Amy Macdonald said NRC had a clear mandate for the move from local government legislation. She said it was important to have the constituencies to boost economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing for Māori.

New Zealand had just been through the central government elections with landslide change, councillor Joce Yeoman said. Māori seats were "part and parcel" of that change.

She had no idea why this wasn't being replicated in local government.

"For God's sake, why are we not doing it (too)?," Yeoman said during debate.

"There is nothing to fear with this decision. It's just the right bloody decision, so let's just do it. Māori are not a minority, they signed the Treaty of Waitangi, a founding document for our country," Yeoman said.