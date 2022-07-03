Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Kāinga Ora spends nearly $10m in Northland on 13 standalone houses

Kāinga Ora has spent nearly $10m to buy 13 standalone houses in Whangārei to supplement those being built. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Kāinga Ora spent nearly $10 million buying 13 standalone properties for public housing in Whangārei as the number of people on the waiting list soars to record levels in Northland.

The government agency has further

