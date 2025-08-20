A council spokesperson said the contract had been awarded to Far North firm Henwood Construction after a tender process conducted by council-owned company Far North Holdings, which would manage the project.

It was due to open next year.

Aerial view of the construction site at the corner of Broadway and Raihara Street. Photo / Far North District Council

The building’s name, Te Āta Haere, had been gifted by local hapū Te Uri o Hua.

The council said the name reflected “the importance of taking the time to get something right and references moving with intention, respect and integrity, while valuing relationships and good processes”.

Te Āta Haere can be translated as “take your time”.

Hori Tane, project manager at Far North Holdings, said the building would go beyond a traditional library.

“This design reflects the needs of our community – young and old – and the facility will provide not only books to read, but a gaming room, recording booth, ‘maker space’ area, meeting rooms and a cafe. It is a place to meet and a place that provides something for everyone.”

Tane said the initial concept plans were produced after council consultation with local schools, community workshops and hapū engagement.

Over the past 15 months, Far North Holdings had further developed the design, which had been approved by the project steering group in March.

Preliminary plans were first revealed at Mayor Moko Tepania’s State of the Far North Address in November 2024.

The corner site was previously occupied by Petersen Motors and a second-hand clothing store, and is adjacent to the former Kaikohe Hotel site – now an open area owned by Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi o Ngāpuhi.

The council said the $14.6m for the new building was included in its 2024-27 Long Term Plan, and would cost each ratepayer $6.77 per year per $100,000 of land value.

That equated to $33.85 for a property with a land value of $500,000.

The current Kaikohe Library, at nearby Marino Place, would remain open throughout most of the construction project.

The council said Henwood Construction had experience delivering projects of similar size and scope on time and on budget, and more than 75% of its workforce lived in Kaikohe.

All its proposed subcontractors were based in the Far North.

Henwood Construction also built the two museums at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds – Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, opened in 2016, and Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship, opened in 2020.

In the original plan, the hub was to have been built on the former Kaikohe Hotel site by a partnership comprising the rūnanga, the council and Far North Holdings.

At that point the project was expected to cost up to $20m with the council contributing $11.78m and the rest from grants and other sources.

Once Te Āta Haere is complete, four of the Far North’s main population centres will have a combined library and service hub.

Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre, which incorporates a library, information centre, museum, cinema, cafe and community hall, opened in 2012.

Te Hononga in Kawakawa brings together a library, Hundertwasser museum, gallery, council service centre and freedom camping facilities. It opened in 2020.

Kerikeri’s Procter Library was built in 2004 and largely funded by the Procter family. It gained a council service centre, previously located in rented premises in the John Butler Centre, earlier this year.

* For more information about Te Āta Haere, including the full design and floor plan, go to the Far North Council website.