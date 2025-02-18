He said erosion and silt controls had been designed into the project.
“The Kāeo River has occupied all parts of the floodplain in the distant past; this is obvious because you can see old river channels and oxbow lakes that have been historically cut off when the river changed course – typical river geomorphology behaviour for floodplains such as this.”
Robinson said a constructed wetland was also being considered for the old Kāeo channel that will be occupied by the smaller Waikara Stream.
Kāeo resident Anna Valentine was not convinced the change and its estimated budget of $1.5 million were the right solution.
“I think it’s a waste of money to be honest. I have lived here for the past 11 years and flooding never stops the traffic flow.
“All the work they have done so far has done the trick.”
Valentine believed the money could be better spent planting trees along the river.
Ngaere Manning, a ratepayer representative on the Whangaroa Catchment Working Group, believed phase two was more about SH10 than flooding in Kāeo.
“When you hear stories about flooding in Kāeo, it’s mostly on SH10, which runs through the town.”
Manning said a stopbank would be put in place to allow the river to curve down to Oumanu Rd to prevent flooding on SH10.