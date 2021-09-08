Kāeo bridge, SH1 safety, more cash for maintenance in $750m Northland roading plan

The plan includes $103m for safety improvements, including a stretch of SH1 south of Whangārei where plans for four-laning were scrapped in June this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland roading advocates are welcoming extra funding for road maintenance across the region — but say it's still not enough to keep up with soaring costs.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency unveiled its latest National Land Transport Programme this week showing it planned to spend $751 million in Northland in 2021-24.

Spending priorities will include $344m for road maintenance, $103m for ''Road to Zero'' safety measures to bring down the region's road toll, and $32m to replace a one-way bridge north of Kaeo with a roundabout and a two-lane crossing.

Much of the safety spending will focus on State Highway 1 between Wellsford and Whangārei.

The agency plans to fast-track a business case to determine the best safety measures between Whangārei and Port Marsden Highway, where the Government controversially shelved a four-laning project in June.

From Wellsford to Brynderwyn the agency plans new safety barriers, wider centrelines, better signage, improved road markings and reduced speeds.

The agency also plans to spend $27m improving safety on SH10 between Pakaraka and Kāeo, though the work is not expected to start until 2024-27.

The national roading agency's plans include safety improvements on SH10 between Pakaraka and Kaeo (pictured is a crash near Pakaraka in 2019). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waka Kotahi's original plan for local road maintenance spending caused an outcry from some Northland councillors — including Far North deputy mayor Ann Court — when the figures were revealed in June.

The Far North District Council had requested $105m to maintain local roads in 2021-24, which Court said was the sum needed just to keep roads at their current standard. Instead the council was allocated just over $88m.

Waka Kotahi said that was a significant increase on the $73m in the previous three-year period but Court said the cost of maintaining roads had risen sharply since then.

The funding shortfall would lead to a decline in road conditions, more crashes and potentially deaths, she said.

Court said the sum allocated to the Far North had since been raised to $95.9m. She welcomed the increase but said it was still almost $10m shy of what was needed.

The final figures for Whangārei and Kaipara were $94.8m and $53m, respectively.

Court said just under 80 per cent of the Far North's funding bids had been accepted but, disappointingly, no Kerikeri projects had been approved.

That included a request for $1.2m for a business case and design work for a proposed Kerikeri Bypass.

She realised, however, Waka Kotahi was ''haemorrhaging money'' due to Covid-19. Every week of lockdown meant the agency lost $40m due to lower vehicle use and hence reduced petrol taxes.

Artist's impression of the new two-lane bridge just north of Kāeo. Image / NZTA

The Automobile Association has also welcomed the Government's decision to top up road maintenance funding.

Northland AA chairwoman Tracey Rissetto said even the best driver could lose control if the road wasn't up to standard.

"In the last five years road surface quality New Zealand-wide has dropped. Northland's state highways are of lower quality than most other regions, and our rate of road deaths is consistently two to three times higher than the New Zealand average," she said.

In annual surveys Northland AA members consistently ranked road surface quality as their greatest transport concern, Rissetto said.

''Road maintenance projects deliver excellent value for money and they can start without delay. Investment in road maintenance creates jobs, improves road safety, reduces vehicle damage and operating costs, and delivers transport benefits that really matter to Northlanders," she said.

The National Land Transport Programme also sets aside $36m for walking and cycling infrastructure in Northland.

That includes $14m for the Mangawhai Shared Path Network, a Kaipara District Council project to create a network of paths linking shops, schools and residential areas, and $6.3m for the Whangārei District Council's plans to extend the Kamo Shared Path.

Nationwide the plan forecasts a spend of $24.3 billion in 2021-24. The cash comes from the National Land Transport Fund ($15.6b collected from petrol excise, road user charges and vehicle registration and licensing fees), local government ($4.6b) and extra Crown funding ($3.8b).