Julian Batchelor speaks at a Kerikeri Stop Co-Governance meeting in March. Another meeting will be held in Whangārei on Sunday

Julian Batchelor speaks at a Kerikeri Stop Co-Governance meeting in March. Another meeting will be held in Whangārei on Sunday

A peaceful rally has been organised to counter Julian Batchelor’s controversial Stop Co-Governance Tour as it makes its way to Whangārei.

More than 200 people have expressed interest in joining the rally that will take place outside Whareora Hall in Glenbervie, where the tour is hosting its meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Police are expected to bolster numbers at the venue as the two groups with opposing views meet.

Rally organiser Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) said they wanted to show that Batchelor’s “divisive message” was unwelcome in Whangārei.

Batchelor, who owns property in Rawhiti, believed co-governance was about “elite Māori” taking over New Zealand.

On Sunday, he planned to discuss his viewpoints on the Treaty of Waitangi, which involve claims it has been “manipulated” for the past four decades and that Māori ceded sovereignty to the Crown.

Murupaenga-Ikenn said the rally was “all about unity” in the face of Batchelor’s “war talk”.

“These meetings are about division. Our kaupapa is all about unity in this country so we can all move forward together.

“As they bring their well-funded propaganda to our rohe, in an attempt to incite discrimination against Māori, we’ll be responding with waiata and kōrero from community leaders,” she said.

Protesters elsewhere in the country have gathered against the tour's messaging. Photo / NZME

Batchelor defended himself and his tour against similar accusations expressed at a Kaipara District Council meeting last week.

Speaker Pere Huriwai-Seger (Ngāphui, Ngāti Porou, Te Ati Awa) of the Aotearoa Liberation League expressed concern about the tour, saying it was “designed to create chaos”.

“The tour claims an elite Māori sector of society is taking over the country, that we are at war, and that we as New Zealanders, Kiwi, Pākēha, Māori – however you like to identify – that we need to pick a side.”

Huriwai-Seger said Batchelor does not believe Māori are indigenous and that it had been reported at some previous tours Māori had been excluded “because of the colour of their skin”.

He accused the movement of not being against co-governance but of being against Māori “full stop”.

When it came Batchelor’s time to speak, he called many of the claims “untrue”.

He said Māori had been at every meeting nationwide and some Māori had even offered their premises to be used as meeting venues.

According to Huriwai-Seger, the tour upsets Māori and the like and “confuses and instils fear in others”. He said its effects were the opposite of what communities needed.

Batchelor has claimed tour events were having the opposite effect.

“People are coming to these events because they want to hear about co-governance. It’s nothing about fear.”

He said he always invites “the opposition” – people for co-governance – to run their own meetings and tell “everybody in the country what’s good about co-governance”.

Police confirmed they were monitoring Batchelor’s plans for the meeting, of which they said they played no role in its planning.

A spokesperson said their role during any protest was to keep the peace and respond to any criminal offences.

“We acknowledge the lawful right to protest and also the right to free speech.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, when asked if he had any concerns over the meeting taking place in the district, said Whareora Hall was not under council control as it was owned and operated by Whareora Hall Society.

He explained any decisions around the venue’s hire or use were the society’s responsibility.

Mike Dinsdale is news director and senior journalist who covers general news for the Advocate. He has worked in Northland for almost 34 years and loves the region.

Karina Cooper is deputy news director and covers breaking and general news for the Advocate. She also has a special interest in investigations.







