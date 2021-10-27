John Williamson: How to deal with idiot drivers on the road

The ordinary driver's reaction to the idiot driver can be a factor in road statistics. So how do you deal with that? Check out the seven-point technique in this story. Photo / Getty Images

The ordinary driver's reaction to the idiot driver can be a factor in road statistics. So how do you deal with that? Check out the seven-point technique in this story. Photo / Getty Images

ON THE ROAD

There are a lot of conversations about people breaching lockdown. The term idiot is usually the starting point of the expletives around those people who decide their personal interests are more important than keeping the rest of us safe.

We have an entitled couple who really missed the Wanaka ski holiday and a couple of work-based exemptions does the trick. Or, there are some tricks we can do up North but the virus followed us through and who cares that Northland gets plunged into lockdown.

The police have been doing a marvellous job in difficult circumstances to keep Covid in Auckland, but the extent that some people go for a job is amazing. One man stopped at Brynderwyn said he was heading north to fix the "vinyl in a shower" at Hukerenui some 100km away.

Another 21-year-old couple with two children on board had 62 x .22 rounds, 25 shotgun rounds, two magazines, a rifle bolt, a meat cleaver and a baseball bat in the car. The job they had to do will need to wait until after "lockdown".

These are the frustrating idiots who put us all at risk, but it's the idiot factor of driving that really gets a conversation going. This is how it went.

"This is what we are dealing with, lower speed limits and signs will not stop these people. The restricted driver with four passengers travelling at 150km/h on a local country road lost control, became airborne and hit a culvert. One passenger died. Three years later the driver's brain injury made him unfit to plead. No WOF, worn tyres, steering and suspension fault, no licence and reckless speed. An absolute disaster waiting to happen. What will deter these people?"

A simple mistake at an intersection can be tragic. Research shows 50 per cent of fatal crashes and 75 per cent of serious injuries are caused by ordinary drivers who made a mistake or had a moment's inattention. Photo / Getty Images

"Yeah - that guy was travelling the length of Okara Park in two seconds - an absolute idiot to be in charge of a car" - was the next quip.

Then the Aucklander chips in, "three weeks ago we had a similar incident in Dominion Rd. 1.30am young hoon doing 120km/h on an inner-city street, went through a traffic light, took out three lamp posts, crashes and was killed. The Auckland Transport response was: we will need to lower the speed limit on Dominion Rd. So the law-abiding motorist, who doesn't travel at 1 in the morning, who does obey the road rules, is going to be penalised by the 0.1 per cent idiot factor".

"Meanwhile, the idiots who don't obey the rules will carry on unaffected by the new speed limit - makes you wonder." No wonder Aucklanders are angry about anti-vaxxers and Covid breakers.

There's always a voice of reason from Wellington that joined in with, "You are quite right that lower speed limits won't affect these extreme drivers. Drivers like these need to be targeted by enforcement, the justice system and addiction treatment."

"Catching these guys is the job of the police and we have been disappointed in the lack of police presence and the drop in roadside alcohol testing and why we are so vocal about roadside drug testing being introduced.

If you use a cellphone while driving, you know who you are. Photo / Getty Images

"But AA Research Foundation research found that around 50 per cent of fatals are caused by reckless drivers, the other 50 per cent and 75 per cent of serious injuries were by people who were compliant. These were ordinary, everyday drivers who made a mistake or had a moment's inattention. That's where sensible speed limits and signs make for a safe system, and the idiots will always exist."

But it's the ordinary drivers' reaction to the idiot driver that can also be a factor in road statistics. Nearly every time you hit the road you see another driver do something either discourteous or downright dangerous.

Your first impulse might be to hit the horn, shout a curse, or try to reciprocate by tailgating. You get angry and you wish for a traffic cop just around the corner. Sometimes the anger escalates, so how do you deal with that?

I read recently about a seven-point technique: 1. Take a deep breath. 2. Release it. 3. Repeat. 4. Now imagine a person you dearly love. 5. Imagine that person has just phoned and told you they are in desperate need of immediate assistance for an emergency situation and you are the only one who can help. 6. Imagine how you would be driving in that case. 7. Now imagine the person who has just provoked you with their bad driving is in exactly that predicament.

That's it – a response of anger on your part only further upsets you and can lead to further bad behaviour or road rage.

Is it worth it? Don't be the 0.1 per cent idiot on the road.

• John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust, a former national councillor for NZ Automobile Association and former Whangārei District Council member.