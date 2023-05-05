Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett - is killing plants the same as killing animals?

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Columnist Joe Bennett argues that the pile of veges at the front of the supermarket is every bit as much a morgue as the chillers of meat at the back.

Columnist Joe Bennett argues that the pile of veges at the front of the supermarket is every bit as much a morgue as the chillers of meat at the back.

Yesterday afternoon I committed mass murder. Between 3pm and 4pm I slew perhaps a dozen small trees. Without anaesthetic. For them, that is, not me.

You think I jest? I do not jest. For I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate