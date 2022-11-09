Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

International high school students returning to Northland and homestay hosts needed

Northern Advocate
6 mins to read
Hazel from Whangārei says their international student Konosuke was a pleasure to have in their home, and they now have a friend for life.

Hazel from Whangārei says their international student Konosuke was a pleasure to have in their home, and they now have a friend for life.

As I write this, I'm currently travelling between international education fairs across Japan, Vietnam and Thailand, where my role as project manager of Study Northland allows me to meet with parents and students wanting to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate