New fees have been introduced by Kaipara District Council to camp at Pine Beach at Taharoa Domain. Photo /NZME

A new fee structure has been introduced for those wanting to camp in Taharoa Domain at Kai Iwi Lakes.

The popular Kaipara campground will have one flat fee for the whole year that will replace previous off-peak and peak visitor times fees.



The Kaipara District Council said the structure increases fees for the Pine Beach campground to make it more consistent with campgrounds offering similar facilities and services and reducing the cost to ratepayers.

The new fees apply to bookings made from October 1. People who already have confirmed bookings will not have to pay the new rate.

The new fees for unpowered tent sites are $20 for those aged 15 and above, $10 for 5-14-year-olds and free for those under 5. The previous fees were $12 off-peak (May 1-September 30) and $15 peak for those 15 and over; $6 off-peak and $8 peak for those 5-14 and free to those under 5.

Powered sites will now cost $25 for those over 15, $10 for those aged 5-14 and free for those under 5.

Previously the cost was $22 (first adult) and $12 (remaining adults) for off-peak and $25 (first adult) and $15 (remaining adults) during peak season, and $6 for 5-14s off-peak and $8 peak season, again with under 5s free.

The Taharoa Domain Governance Committee (TDGC) unanimously supported the change in fees for the campground after a change in funding structure for the Domain, which forecast 41 per cent of the campground and Domain's operating costs would have to be covered by general rates.

The new fees are expected to reduce the cost to ratepayers by $40,000 in the 2022-2023 financial year and by $80,000 in the 2023-2024 financial year.

The fees for Taharoa Domain Campgrounds, Pine Beach and Promenade Pt, have not been reviewed since at least 2017, the council said.

In addition to the new fee structure, council staff are investigating discounted fees for Kaipara residents and will report back to the council once this is complete.

Bookings for the council's campgrounds, which include Pine Beach, Promenade Pt and Glinks Gully campgrounds, can be made at kaiiwicamp.nz.