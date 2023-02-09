Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

‘I’m in awe of their selflessness and bravery’: Rescuers praised after near-tragedy at Kerikeri Basin

Northern Advocate
5 mins to read
Kerikeri Basin looks innocuous but fresh water can be treacherous, as a number of people have discovered with almost fatal consequences. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri Basin looks innocuous but fresh water can be treacherous, as a number of people have discovered with almost fatal consequences. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A lifeguard on crutches, a visiting karate coach from Turkey and a Paihia man who came close to drowning are being lauded for preventing a tragedy at Kerikeri Basin.

The drama began about 3.30pm on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate