Lisa Forester at work at Tapuwae. Photo / Supplied

Lisa Forester has been involved in Northland conservation for over 40 years, helping protect its dune lakes, gum lands and a range of unusual and endangered plants.

That work has earned her the national accolade ‘Individual Involved in Plant Conservation’ from the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network.

Northland Regional Council chairperson Tui Shortland has called Lisa’s knowledge of Te Tai Tokerau’s plant world “legendary”, stating she has been “instrumental” in the protection of Northland biodiversity.

Yet while those watching Forester’s efforts over the last 40 years are impressed at her work, she insists her achievements have only been possible with the help of past mentors, her colleagues, help within the system, and NRC support.

“I love my job,” she said.

“I’m really grateful that I work for an organisation that supports that.”

Forester currently runs a team of about 10, who provide technical support for the community.

“We support the work that people are doing to protect biodiversity, so a lot of our work is around supporting the community and supporting Māori.”

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen is Māori being able to get involved. They’re very connected to the land, so we’ve been forming partnerships with them.

“Mana whenua is really out there making a difference.”

Projects have included assisting Ngāti Kuri Taiao to create a wetland plot at Paranoa Swamp near Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) in the Far North. The project allows Forester and her team to track vegetation and wetland changes.

The NRC Biodiversity team has helped a Ngāti Kuri Taiao team create a wetland plot at Paranoa Swamp near Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

Forester said one of her most memorable experiences in her job was vising Manawatāwhi (Three Kings Islands) just north of Cape Reinga.

“That was really special, because you get to see a slice of how New Zealand was,” she said.

While there, Forester drafted up two recovery plans on the island.

“To me, that was an amazing opportunity,” she said.

She said there was such an abundance of wildlife that “you had to take earplugs”.

In her 40 years working in conservation, Forester said she has seen “a groundswell of community interest” recently.

Forester is particularly passionate about Northland dune lakes, and enjoys getting other people interested, too.

“The only way to protect them is for people to be aware of them,” she explained.

Alongside Northland enviro schools and local iwi, Forester and her group have put about 1,000 children from nearly 100 schools across Northland through the Dune Lakes Education Programme.

NRC biodiversity team members Brooke Hartigan, Lisa Forester and Jacki Byrd put out fish traps in Lake Kanono, Poutō in preparation for a dune lakes education day with local schools. Photo / Supplied

Forester said she has been particularly impressed with the passion young people have for the environment.

“It’s impressive these days to see how many keen young people there are out there,” she said.

She wants to see adults take the same approach to the environment.

“I think really a great goal is that all Northlanders are engaged with protecting our environment, looking after the environment for our kids and future generations.”

Forester’s won the award for “Individual Involved in Plant Conservation” from the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network (NZPCN) awardwas presented at the Annual Plant Conservation Awards ceremony in Queenstown earlier this month.

The NZPCN wants to see New Zealand’s unique plant life cherished and restored, something that aligns with Forester’s own wishes.

“I’d like to see no more plants or animals become threatened or extinct.”











