Hunt for gunmen who shot at Northland police officer continues

No arrests have been made over a police officer being shot at in Northland this week.

Northland Police said they are continuing to make good progress into the serious incident in which a female officer was shot at early on Tuesday morning on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Rd junction with SH10.

The drama began at 4.13am on Tuesday when a car pulled out in front of a police vehicle and stopped in the middle of Puketona Rd, between the Puketona junction and the quarry.

Before the police officer had a chance to get out of the patrol car, two men got out of their vehicle and took aim. The officer retreated immediately but one shot was fired at the vehicle, spraying the windscreen with shotgun pellets.

The officer quickly left the scene and called for back-up.

''Along with this, we are also continuing to investigate the kidnapping near Waipapa late on Monday evening. We are still working to establish whether the two incidents are linked,'' said Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, Northland investigations manager.

''Police recognise there is significant interest in these investigations, and we want to assure our community we are working hard on these cases and following up on the large amount of information we have received. We are not in a position at this time to comment on specifics for operational reasons.''

Police wanted to thank the members of the community who had already come forward and they continue to urge anyone with information relating to either of these two incidents to contact them.

''Our officer who was shot at is having some time off as is standard procedure, but she is being well supported,'' Begbie said.

''We know there are people out there who will know who these offenders are and we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police. We continue to ask for anyone with information or sightings of the Nissan Skyline with the registration MWD839 to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.''

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.