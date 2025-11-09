Bolton Equities director Laurie Margrain yesterday said they were working with a number of prospective parties and while there was nothing conclusive as yet, there were positive possibilities.

Huha NZ chief executive Carolyn Press-McKenzie’s hope they would be able to pull off a miracle was still intact yesterday, despite originally being given the weekend to find a solution.

“We’ve had some wonderful feedback and some interest,” Press-McKenzie said. “So right now, we’re just talking with the owners around a realistic timeline so that we can process this interest.”

As of yesterday, Huha NZ was waiting to hear back from Bolton Equities.

“The owners have been amazing,” Press-McKenzie said. “They’ve been really open to what we’re doing ... they want a good outcome too.”

Some people had shown interest in buying the 32.5ha property listed on the market in August this year but potential investors had come forward too.

“I mean it’s still early days in their conversations but there’s definitely hope and potential,” Press-McKenzie said.

“But until the dotted line is signed, we would love for people to get hold of us if they can help.”

Press-McKenzie hoped Huha NZ was working fast enough but said the charity would be given time to do this properly and in the right way.

“We’re happy with whatever the solution is as long as it factors in the health and safety of the lions and whoever it is is the right fit. That’s the main thing.”

The sanctuary closed to the public on November 2. Press-McKenzie said if the lions were able to stay, the park would not reopen to the public and no breeding or new animals would be introduced.

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary facility operator Janette Vallance said last week that the decision to euthanise two of the lions had been made with “deep care and consideration”.