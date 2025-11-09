Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Huha NZ races to save last lions at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Cleo is one of the five remaining lions Huha NZ hopes to save from euthanasia. Photo / NZME

Cleo is one of the five remaining lions Huha NZ hopes to save from euthanasia. Photo / NZME

While time is running out to save the big cats at Whangārei’s famous lion park, the hope they may yet be spared remains.

Animal welfare charity Huha NZ reached out to the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary last week after learning of its plans to euthanise the last seven of its big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save