Huge show of opposition as Significant Natural Areas hīkoi nears council HQ

Today's leg of the hīkoi started in Panguru at a statue of Dame Whina Cooper and her granddaughter Irenee setting off on the 1975 Land March. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Up to 1000 people are marching to the Far North District Council headquarters in Kaikohe this morning in a hīkoi on a scale not seen since the Foreshore and Seabed protests.

The hīkoi is led by Hinerangi Puru, daughter of Dame Whina Cooper who led the 1975 Land March from the Far North to the steps of Parliament and who famously declared that ''not one more acre'' of Māori land should be lost.

A council proposal to designate swathes of the Far North as Significant Natural Areas (SNAs), limiting owners' ability to use the land, bore out a warning her mother made after the march.

''She sent everyone home from Parliament and said, 'Go home to your land and be watchdogs, because a lot is going to happen in your areas', and she was right.''

Puru, who is 84, a few years old than her mother in 1975, said the rest of the country was watching to see how the Far North challenged the council and the Government over SNAs.



If Dame Whina was alive Puru believed she would say: "Just get on with the job''.

''We've protected the land all the time, it's the Crown and councils that have come along and disturbed the whenua and caused pollution, with sewerage schemes in Hokianga for example.''

Puru said the SNA controversy was also an unwelcome distraction from other work Māori were engaged in, such as the new Māori Health Authority and Māori wards.

The hīkoi started at Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga) at 6am yesterday.

Marchers spent the night near Kaitaia and converged at daybreak this morning at Panguru in North Hokianga.

After karakia and maumahara (remembrance) at a statue of Dame Whina, dedicated last year at Waipuna Marae, five buses and a large number of private vehicles continued their journey to The Narrows on the north side of Hokianga Harbour.

There they plan to catch the ferry to Rawene and continue to Kaikohe, where they will gather at the former RSA at the top of Broadway before marching to the council offices.

They expect to be joined by a wide range of people opposed to SNAs, including Pākehā landowners, Federated Farmers, a dog lobby group, and conservationists unhappy about what they see as the Government riding roughshod over their efforts to protect native bush.

Hīkoi coordinator Rueben Taipari. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hīkoi coordinator Rueben Taipari said he hoped the ''Stealing Native Areas'' march would ''make the government actually listen to the people who live on the land''.

Rules could not be imposed by people sitting in an office hundreds of kilometres away, he said.

''We're passionate about our whenua and our moana, it's part of our legacy. If someone comes in and imposes their authority on top of ours, that's colonisation all over again.''

The revolt over SNAs has united Northlanders of wildly different backgrounds.

Taipari said although the bond Māori had with the whenua was unique, all opponents were united by a love of the land.

''So let's all work together,'' he said.

The furore started last month when the Far North District Council sent 8000 letters to property owners identifying potential SNAs on their land. The SNAs cover 42 per cent of the district, half of it conservation land.

SNAs have existed since the early 1990s, but the Government's National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity — due to be passed by Parliament this year — is expected to give them more teeth, for example by requiring landowners to seek consent for a wide range of activities.

The aim is to protect native biodiversity, particularly on private land.

After the initial outcry the council extended the deadline for submissions until today.

Public meetings around the district have drawn as many as 500 people almost unanimously opposed to the SNA proposal.

The accuracy of the designation process — done by consultants identifying native vegetation on aerial photos — has also been questioned, with farmers telling the Advocate paddocks of gorse had been labelled as SNAs.

The reaction has prompted council backpedalling in recent days.

Mayor John Carter said the degree of opposition to SNAs had taken everybody by surprise.

''Nobody understood the volume of the reaction, not Parliament, Northland Regional Council or Far North District Council.''

On Wednesday he ordered the process be paused but at least one councillor is calling for it to be scrapped altogether. Others want an different approach to protect indigenous biodiversity.

Dame Whina's Land March was a watershed moment in the Māori renaissance of the 1970s and focussed wider public attention on the loss of Māori land.

A photo of Dame Whina holding her mokopuna's hand as she set off on a dusty road from Te Hapua, near Cape Rēinga, has become one of the iconic images of modern New Zealand history.