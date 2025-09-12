You sure can. Voting papers are posted to enrolled voters between Tuesday, September 9, and September 22. You can complete your voting papers as soon as they land in your letterbox. Tuesday, October 7, is the last day for posting your vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to a council ballot box by midday, October 11.
What should I do if I don’t receive my voting papers?
This could be because you’re not enrolled to vote, or you enrolled or updated your details after August 12.
You’ll need to contact your local council if that’s the case.
What if I’m not enrolled?
You’ll need to enrol before voting. Head to the vote.nz website and either enrol online or arrange for enrolment papers to be sent to you. You will then need to cast a special vote. The best way to do this is to look at your council website. Councils will have a special voting location to cast a special vote or pick up a special voting pack. If you can’t make it to a special voting location, the council can send your special vote papers to you. If you didn’t receive voting papers, then you’ll need to cast a special vote too.
What am I voting for?
Local elections are held every three years for regional and district councils. You can vote for your mayor, councillor and in the Far North, community boards.
For this election, three Northland councils that have Māori wards will be holding polls on whether or not voters support keeping them.
How do I know which ward or constituency I am in?
The Northland Regional Council has an online map showing its six constituencies, with voters able to zoom in.
The Far North District Council’s map of its three general wards and Māori ward can also be zoomed in on.
Can I vote for Māori ward/constituency candidates?
Yes, you can vote for Māori ward/constituency candidates – if you are on the Māori electoral roll. You can vote for general ward/constituency candidates – if on the general electoral roll.
A person on the Māori roll can’t vote for general ward/constituency candidates and vice versa. This is different from this election’s Māori ward polling, where voters on either electoral roll can take part.
Is my council holding a Māori ward poll?
Voters in the Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council rohe will be able to have their say twice about these electoral areas – once for their local district council and once for Northland Regional Council.
Kaipara voters will only be able to have their say on the Northland Regional Council’s Te Raki Māori Constituency.
The outcome of this voting will take effect from the 2028 local elections, with the decision being binding for the 2028 and 2031 elections.
Voters on the Māori roll and the general roll can all have their poll say.
I’ve filled out my voting paper. What next?
You can drop your voting paper in a post box, an orange voting ballot box provided by your council, or deliver it in person to one of the council’s voting hubs. Councils list the locations of their orange voting bins on their individual websites. You can also post your voting paper at a post office letterbox. Check NZ Post’s website for your nearest post shop.
Voting papers can be posted in the mail, but this must happen before October 7, to be sure they get delivered.