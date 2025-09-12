Can I vote as soon as my voting papers arrive?

You sure can. Voting papers are posted to enrolled voters between Tuesday, September 9, and September 22. You can complete your voting papers as soon as they land in your letterbox. Tuesday, October 7, is the last day for posting your vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to a council ballot box by midday, October 11.

What should I do if I don’t receive my voting papers?

This could be because you’re not enrolled to vote, or you enrolled or updated your details after August 12.

You’ll need to contact your local council if that’s the case.

What if I’m not enrolled?

You’ll need to enrol before voting. Head to the vote.nz website and either enrol online or arrange for enrolment papers to be sent to you. You will then need to cast a special vote. The best way to do this is to look at your council website. Councils will have a special voting location to cast a special vote or pick up a special voting pack. If you can’t make it to a special voting location, the council can send your special vote papers to you. If you didn’t receive voting papers, then you’ll need to cast a special vote too.

What am I voting for?

Local elections are held every three years for regional and district councils. You can vote for your mayor, councillor and in the Far North, community boards.

For this election, three Northland councils that have Māori wards will be holding polls on whether or not voters support keeping them.

Voting in the local elections is a way of contributing to local democracy.

How do I know which ward or constituency I am in?

The Northland Regional Council has an online map showing its six constituencies, with voters able to zoom in.

The Far North District Council’s map of its three general wards and Māori ward can also be zoomed in on.

Kaipara District Council voters can check which ward they’re in by entering their address on the council website’s interactive map of these electoral areas.

Whangārei District Council voters can check their ward on the council website’s interactive map.

What if I’ve moved house or newly arrived in Northland since the last elections?

Bright orange voting papers are only sent to people who had enrolled to vote by August 12.

If you’ve enrolled after that, or are still planning to, you’ll need to contact your local council to enrol, get voting papers and/or cast a special vote.

Who are the candidates I can vote for?

Northland local election candidates’ meetings are continuing around the region.

Candidates can also be checked out on Northland councils’ websites.

Whangārei residents have 44 candidates to choose from – five for the mayoral job, and 31 candidates for 13 councillor positions across six wards.

Far North residents have 66 candidates to choose from for the mayoralty, 10 councillors across four wards and 19 community board members.

Kaipara District residents have 32 candidates to choose from for eight positions – for the mayoralty and seven councillors across three wards.

Meanwhile, the region’s local election voters have 23 Northland Regional Council (NRC) candidates to choose from for nine politicians across six constituencies.

Almost 135,000 Northlanders have the opportunity to cast their vote in the local elections. Photo / Electoral Commission

Can I vote for Māori ward/constituency candidates?

Yes, you can vote for Māori ward/constituency candidates – if you are on the Māori electoral roll. You can vote for general ward/constituency candidates – if on the general electoral roll.

A person on the Māori roll can’t vote for general ward/constituency candidates and vice versa. This is different from this election’s Māori ward polling, where voters on either electoral roll can take part.

Is my council holding a Māori ward poll?

Voters in the Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council and Northland Regional Council rohe will be able to have their say twice about these electoral areas – once for their local district council and once for Northland Regional Council.

Kaipara voters will only be able to have their say on the Northland Regional Council’s Te Raki Māori Constituency.

The Kaipara District Council will not be holding a poll on the future of its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward because last year it voted to abolish the ward at the end of the current term.

Māori ward polling papers will be coming to you with your local election voting pack.

The Māori ward/constituency poll will ask voters to choose between two simple statements:

I vote to keep the Māori ward/constituency.

I vote to remove the Māori ward/constituency.

The poll’s result will determine whether your local district council Māori ward and/or regional council constituency remains in place or is removed.

The outcome of this voting will take effect from the 2028 local elections, with the decision being binding for the 2028 and 2031 elections.

Voters on the Māori roll and the general roll can all have their poll say.

I’ve filled out my voting paper. What next?

You can drop your voting paper in a post box, an orange voting ballot box provided by your council, or deliver it in person to one of the council’s voting hubs. Councils list the locations of their orange voting bins on their individual websites. You can also post your voting paper at a post office letterbox. Check NZ Post’s website for your nearest post shop.

Voting papers can be posted in the mail, but this must happen before October 7, to be sure they get delivered.

Mobile ballot boxes are also being taken out around more than 180 Northland locations.

Whangārei District Council voting locations

Whangārei’s Te Iwitahi civic centre or WDC Ruakākā service centre

GAS Station Maungatapere – 1137 State Highway 14, Maungatapere

Hikurangi Four Square – 29 King St, Hikurangi

Pak’nSave Whangārei – Walton St, Whangārei

Parua Bay Four Square – 1379 Whangarei Heads Rd, Parua Bay

Whangārei Central Library – 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei

Whangarei District Council Ruakākā Services Centre – 9 Takutai Place, Ruakākā

Whangarei District Council Te Iwitahi (civic centre) – 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei

Whangārei isite Visitor Centre – 92 Otaika Rd, Raumanga, Whangārei

Woolworths Regent – 11 Kamo Rd, Regent, Whangārei

Woolworths Tikipunga – corner of Paramount Parade and Wanaka St, Tikipunga, Whangārei

Mobile Library Bus

Far North District Council voting locations

Voting can be done in these locations until the close of business on Friday, October 10.

FNDC Kaikohe service centre, 5 Memorial Ave, Kaikohe

FNDC Kaitāia service centre (Te Ahu), corner SH1 & Matthews Ave, Kaitāia

FNDC Kerikeri service centre (Procter Library),6 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri

FNDC Kawakawa service centre, MacKereth Lane, Kawakawa

FNDC Kāeo service centre, Leigh St, Kāeo

FNDC Hokianga service centre (Ōpononi isite), 29 Hokianga Harbour Drive, Ōpononi

Paihia Library, 6 Williams Rd, Paihia

FNDC Rāwene service centre, 11 Parnell St, Rāwene (Thursdays only)

On October 11, the issuing of special voting documents and the receiving of completed voting documents will be available at the council’s Kaitāia, Kerikeri and Kaikohe offices only.

Kaipara District Council voting locations

Dargaville Woolworths

Kaiwaka Four Square

Mangawhai New World

Maungatūroto Four Square

Dargaville and Mangawhai KDC offices

Dargaville and Mangawhai libraries

Ruawai Four Square

Northland Regional Council voting is done in conjunction with each district council’s voting papers.

When will we know the results?

Progress results will start coming in from noon on October 11. Preliminary results will be known on October 12. Declaration of voting results will be released from October 16-22.

Election timeline

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered

October 7: Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date votes must be returned to council’s ballot boxes

October 11: Election day – voting closes midday

October 16-22: Declaration of results

October/November 2025: Elected members sworn in

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.