Northland’s biggest mobile voting ballot box journey kicks off

Ninety visits will involve the Far North District Council (FNDC) taking ballot boxes to more than 80 locations across its rohe.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) is taking mobile ballot boxes to 21 remote locations around its district for the first time.

KDC chief executive Jasin Marris said the mobile voting locations were an important tool to make voting as easy and as accessible as possible for the community.

“We recognise Kaipara is a massive rural district so our trained teams are heading out to some of the more remote areas and can support community members to enrol, special vote or drop off completed voting papers,” Marris said.

Whangārei District Council is doing its biggest, more urban, roadie version and taking a ballot box to voters in its mobile library van to more than 80 locations from Monday.

Northland Regional Council voters will be accommodated on these roadies as electors’ voting papers cover their local district and regional councils.

The mobile ballot boxes are available in addition to postal votes and boxes at a range of fixed locations, including council offices.

The Far North’s 48,458 voters are spread across 7324sq km, where population densities are as low as 6.9 per sq km.

Kaipara’s 18,327 voters are spread across 3117sq km, with a population density of 8.6 per sq km, compared with New Zealand’s average of 20 people per sq km.

Far North ballot boxes will be taken on their hīkoi via a trio of hired campervans in which people will cast their vote.

Each of the council’s Te Hiku, Bay of Islands-Whangaroa and Kaikohe-Hokianga wards has its own campervan. These will be swapped with FNDC vehicles during weekends.

The most northern visit of the roadies will involve FNDC going to Te Hāpua this weekend. The settlement on the shores of Pārengarena Harbour, with around 220 people, is an hour’s drive from Kaitāia.

FNDC acting chief executive Ruben Garcia said the ballot boxes were trialled on a smaller scale for the first time at the 2022 local elections.

Results had been positive and the scheme was being significantly expanded this year, Garcia said.

The ballot box roadies aimed to reduce voting barriers and help anybody wanting to enrol or cast a special vote.

Garcia would not say how much the FNDC mobile ballot boxes tour was costing or where the money was coming from, but said it was within budget and on target.

The FNDC ballot boxes will be making around 30 different appearances across each of the council’s Te Hiku, Bay of Islands-Whangaroa and Kaikohe-Hokianga wards.

“The Far North district is very large and many of our communities live more than 10km away from a Post Shop or service centre,” Garcia said.

“In order to keep access to voting equitable, hardly reached [remote] communities are being prioritised as destinations,” he said.

The Northland roadies will visit marae, rugby clubs, sports halls, schools, markets and other community-led events across the district.

He said FNDC was using hired campervans and council-owned vehicles to deliver its ballot box tour.

Garcia said the tours were part of the council seeking to promote the local elections, as well as how to enrol and vote.

FNDC had a 41% voter turnout at the 2022 local elections, compared with the national average of 45%.

Far North itinerary:

Te Kao – Pōtahi Marae, today, 10am-3pm; local store, Wednesday, 10am-3pm

Kaitāia – digital hub, September 25, 10am-3pm; town centre, September 26, 10am-3pm; market, September 27, 10am-3pm

Te Hāpua – Sunday, 10am-3pm, and Monday, 10am-noon

Kaimaumau – Tuesday, 10am-1pm

Pukenui – 4139 Far North Rd, Thursday, 10am-3pm; Houhora Big Game and Sport Fishing Club, September 19, 10am-3pm

Mangōnui – Mangōnui Hall, September 20, 10am-1pm; Oruaiti School, October 9, 2pm-4pm

Doubtless Bay – 9 Coopers Drive, September 21, 10am-3pm; Cable Bay, SH10, September 24, noon-6pm

Ahipara – 250 Ahipara Rd, September 22, 10am-3pm; Roma Marae, September 23, 10am-1pm

Whatuwhiwhi – Karikari community hall, September 28, 10am-4pm

Peria – September 29 and 30, 10am-1pm

Awanui – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa, October 1 and 3, 10am-3pm, and October 4, 10am-1pm

Taipa – night market, October 2, 3pm-7pm; The Barn SH10, October 7, 10am-3pm

Pamapūria – October 5, 10am-1pm; Pamāpuria School, October 6, 2pm-4pm

Taupo Bay – October 8, 12pm-4pm

Waipapa – pop-up, September 26; Lake Manuwai, September 28, 10am-2pm

Whangaroa – Whangāroa Hall, September 11, 10am-2pm plus 5pm-7pm; and pop-up, September 25

Moerewa – Ōtiria Marae, September 13, 3pm-6pm; Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere, September 18 and October 10, 10am-3pm; village centre, September 19 and October 3, 10am-3pm, and night market, 4pm-6pm

Kāeo – Kāeo Rugby Club, September 14, 1pm-5pm, and September 16: Ōtangaroa Marae, 10am-11am; Waihapa Marae, noon-1pm; Mangati Marae, 2pm-3pm; Te Huia Marae Rd, September 20, 10am-1pm

Whangaruru – TBC, September 17

Rāwhiti – September 21 and October 8

Ōpua – September 22

Waitangi – September 23

Matauri Bay – September 24

Kerikeri – Kerikeri Packhouse Markets, September 27, 8am-noon; pop-up, October 6

Mōtatau – September 29

Matawaia – September 30

Towai – October 1 and 4

Kawakawa – Gillies St, October 2, 10am-3pm

Pipiwai – Tau Henare Marae, October 5

Taemaro – Puketutu (The Hub), October 7, 10am-11am

Akatere Hub – Te Aukiwa Hub, October 7, noon-1pm

Waitaruke – church carpark, October 7, 2pm-3pm

Manawaroa – October 9

Mitimiti – today and tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Ngawha – tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Rangi Point – Sunday

Rāwene – wharf, September 25, October 3, 10am-2pm

Hōreke – Hōreke clinic, Tuesday, 10am-2pm; Waimā School, Wednesday, 10am-2pm

Kaikohe – Mahinga innovation centre, Wednesday, 6pm-8pm; Papa Hawaiki multisport complex, September 19, 10am-2pm; night market, October 7, 4pm-7pm

Ōmapere – wharf, Thursday, 10am-2pm

Pawarenga – Ōhaki Marae, September 19; pop-up, September 20 and October 9

Whangapē – September 21 and October 10

Panguru – Panguru clinic, September 22 and October 6, 10am-2pm

Mangamuka – September 23

Kohukohu – pop-up, September 24; wharf, September 28, 9am-noon

Ōpononi – pop-up, September 26, 10am-2pm; wharf, September 27, 8am-noon

Waimamaku – September 29

Whirinaki – September 30

Tāheke – Tāheke clinic, October 1, 10am-2pm

Ōkaihau – October 4

Ōhaeawai – October 5

Broadwood – Broadwood clinic, October 7, 10am-1pm, and Broadwood Area School, 1pm-2pm

Umawera – October 8

Kaipara itinerary:

Te Kopuru – Coronation Hall, September 20, 9am-3pm

Glinks Gully – playground, September 22, 2pm-3.30pm

Waipoua – visitor centre, September 23, 8am-10am

Aranga – Aranga School carpark, September 23, 10.30am-1pm

Omamari – reserve, September 23, 2pm-3.30pm

Poutō – Poutō Point carpark, September 24, 8am-9.30am; Kellys Bay reserve, September 24, 10.30am-noon

Ripia – Ripia church carpark, September 24, 1pm-3pm

Tangiteroria – sports complex, September 25, 8am-10am

Tangowahine – school carpark, September 25, 10.30am-noon

Arapohue – hall carpark, September 25, 1pm-3pm

Tinopai – hall carpark, September 26, 8am-11am

Matakohe – school carpark, September 26, 11.30am-1pm

Paparoa – reserve carpark, September 26, 1.30pm-3pm

Kaihu – hall, September 27, 9am-3pm

Whakapirau – wharf carpark, September 29, 8am-10am

Otamatea – Otamatea Marae carpark, September 29, 10.30am-1pm

Oruawharo – Oruawharo Marae carpark, September 30, 9am-11am

Kaiwaka – Te Pouanga church, September 30, noon-2pm, and Rangiora Rd carpark, 2.30pm-4pm, Hakaru Hall 4.30pm-6pm.

Whangārei’s itinerary:

Monday

Educare Kensington Park, Educare Norfolk St, Hurupaki Kindergarten, Te Kamo Kindergarten, The Falls Estate, Totara Gardens Retirement Village, Kamo Home and Village

Tuesday

St Johns Progressive Childcare Centre, BestStart Kensington Crossing, He Waka Eke Noa Early Learning Centre, Onerahi Kindergarten, Valleys Junior Treasures

Thursday

Inspired Minds Early Learning Centre, Educare Hikurangi, Hikurangi Kindergarten, Hikurangi Community Library

September 19

Parihaka Kindergarten, Parua Bay Childcare, Manaia Kindergarten, Parua Bay School, Taurikua Hall, Whangārei Heads community library

September 23

Christopher and Robin Early Childhood Centre, Educare One Tree Point, One Tree Point Rd, The Anchorage Retirement Village, Waipu Community Library, Saorsa Retirement Village

September 24

Portland School, Portland Kindergarten, Waiotira School, Whangārei Park Village

September 25

Educare Tikipunga, BestStart Pipiwai Kindy, corner Princes and Mercer Sts, 5 Waiatawa Rd near Lupton Masonic Village, Tikipunga Kindergarten, Maunu Pensioner Housing, Marian Heights Village

September 29

Geckos Early Learning Centre, Little Geckos Childcare Centre, Forest View Kindergarten, Kind Hands, Kiwi Kids Early Learning Centre, Kamo Rd opposite Parahaki Court Rest Home, Park Ave, Mains Ave

September 30

BestStart Kamo Central, Purau School, Ruatangata Hall, Educare Okara, BestStart Kotātā Heights, Jane Mander Retirement Village

October 1

Comrie Parke Kindergarten, Kingdom Kidz, Open Spaces Play School, Ngunguru Community Library, Matapouri Community Library

October 2

Kamo Childcare Centre, Step Ahead Childcare, Educare Totara Park, He Kaakano Early Childhood Centre, Oakura Hall

October 7

Springfield Domain, Mangapai Hall, One Tree Point Rd near Marsden Yacht Club, Busy Bees Ruakaka Childcare; Educare Bream Bay, Ruakaka Community Library, Bream Bay Retirement Village

October 8

First Avenue Kindergarten, Back 2 Basics Childcare, Maungatapere Playcentre, Stonehaven Retirement Village, Whangārei Park Village

October 9

Avenues Educare, Raumunga Kindergarten, 5 Waiatawa Road near Lupton Village, Giggles Learning Centre, Maunu Pensioner Housing, Marian Heights Village

