There are lots ways to save money on your weekly shop according to budgeting experts. Photo / NZME

It's hard to keep a little money for yourself when inflation is running at 7.2 per cent and prices are going up across the board. The cost of everything including broadband, rent, interest rates, fuel, and food is soaring and there doesn't appear to be any respite. Reporter Jenny Ling talks to the experts to find out how to beat the cost-of-living crisis.

GROCERIES

Even though food prices have gotten ludicrous, we still need to eat. Thankfully, there are lots of ways to save money on your weekly shop.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy recommends avoiding the supermarket entirely "if you can".

"Be realistic, but if you have the option of local markets and of getting your eggs from the farm they can be good ways of saving and not contributing to the profits supermarkets are making," he said.

Planning your shop before you go, and knowing exactly what you need for each meal is key, Duffy said.

"Don't be tempted toward things that fall outside of what you need.

"Don't shop when you're hungry, that will influence how much you buy.

"Know the layout of your local supermarket. This will take some of the randomness out. Supermarkets are designed to make you buy more."

Other cost-saving tips are to make an easy Friday dinner instead of splashing out on takeaways, which aren't that cheap anymore either.

Or put together a picnic with your favourite foods to enjoy on one of these long summer evenings instead of forking out a week's worth of groceries at a restaurant.

Make lunch and take it to work instead of spending $10 to $15 a pop at the bakery. Add in a $5 coffee, and you could be spending an unnecessary $75 to $100 a week – or between $3600 and $4800 a year (allowing for four weeks annual leave).

Whangārei's Murray Burns says easy things to grow at this time of year are zucchini, lettuce, beans and tomatoes. Photo / Tania Whyte

FRESH PRODUCE

Grow vegetables. It's not that hard and it's not that expensive.

A bit of untreated recycled wood knocked together as a boundary, dig up the soil and head to the local garden centre.

You can spend under $50 for a nice little bounty of vegetable seedlings with a couple of bags of compost.

Water them, hoe around them, and reap the rewards.

Whangārei Growers Market co-founder Murray Burns, who grows a wide range of produce at his Kauri property, said the trick is to grow seasonally and always grow veges you like to eat.

"If you're a new grower, don't grow out of season. Just because capsicums are $7 in August doesn't mean you should grow capsicums at that time of year.

"Always grow something you like to eat, otherwise you won't spend time looking after it.

"Don't grow 50 different things, pick one or two things and do them well.

"Start small and see if you enjoy doing it. It's a labour of love."

Easy things to grow at this time of year are zucchini, lettuce, beans and tomatoes, Burns said.

"Work out what vegetables you like to eat, work out if it's in season and if it is, plant that.

"If you get a surplus be creative about how you serve them.

"All the major dishes of the world have come from housewives who've had a surplus and worked out how to serve them."

Buying seasonal fruit from the supermarket or local farmers' market will save lots of money. Or buy frozen vegetables, which will keep longer.

With fruit and vegetable prices increasing by 16 per cent in the last year it's a good time to plant a few fruit trees. You may have to wait a few years, but it'll be worth it.

Leanne Mooney from The Sewing Shed says altering and repairing clothes is more satisfying than throwing them away and buying new ones. Photo / Supplied

CLOTHES

There are plenty of op shops that sell pre-loved clothes around Northland, including many that support worthy charities and organisations like Hospice, St John, the Salvation Army and the SPCA.

Boutique recycled clothing stores might cost a little more, but they're often cheaper than buying brand new, especially if you're after quality items.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Whangārei store has a massive selection of clothes that are inexpensive.

All clothing is a mere $2 unless it's marked as a higher label brand.

Habitat for Humanity Northern region chief executive Conrad LaPointe said there are definitely bargains to be had.

"We try to be the cheapest secondhand store in Whangārei.

"And your supporting people in housing need in Whangārei and across Tai Tokerau."

Another great option is getting your existing clothes altered or fixed.

Leanne Mooney refashions, alters and repairs customers' clothing at her business The Sewing Shed in Kamo.

"I just had someone in to get the ripped lining of a jacket fixed instead of replacing the whole jacket," she said.

"I've got ladies who come in with ball dresses they want redone so they can wear them every day. It's easier than your think."

Around 80 per cent of her business is altering Ill-fitting clothes, putting in new zips or repairing seams.

She also does dressmaking, makes curtains, and gives sewing lessons - the ultimate way to save money on clothing.

"I think more than the money it saves, not buying fast fashion makes people feel good they're not chucking something away.

"It makes them feel good about reusing what they've got in their closet."

Karl Quin from Bay of Islands Auto Marine in Kerikeri says getting your car serviced every 10,000 kms and regularly checking the water and oil are essential. Photo / Jenny Ling

CARS & FUEL

Rising fuel costs, annual warrant of fitness checks, registrations, insurance, services and maintenance – owning a car is expensive and costs can quickly add up.

New Zealand Automobile Association suggests removing extra weight in the car to improve efficiency and removing the roof racks, which create drag.

Planning ahead, combining smaller trips into one journey, and mapping out the fastest route to destinations will also save on fuel.

Having a light touch on the accelerator, sticking to the speed limit, opening the windows instead of switching on the air conditioning, and keeping tyres inflated will also help.

As for car maintenance, prevention is better than cure, according to Karl Quin from Bay of Islands Auto Marine and Diesel Electrics in Kerikeri.

Quin said getting your car serviced every 10,000 kilometres and regularly checking the water, oil and tyres are essential.

He had one customer who hadn't serviced their car for several years, which will have an impact in the long run.

"It was 67,000 over. They thought they were saving money by not servicing it but it's going to cost a fortune if the motor blows up."

While people still had to spend money on their cars, there were things they could do to minimise long-term damage, he said.

Getting the tyres rotated regularly and having the correct air pressure will help with wear and tear and fuel economy, Quin said.

"Make sure you've got oil and water. The only way you can blow a car up is by having no water and oil.

"We're all guilty of just getting in the car and starting it. But you might end up with a big bill when there is a big problem."

If you're a two or three-car family, consider getting rid of one. There are massive savings to be had.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy has some top tips for saving on power and food bills. Photo / Supplied

HOUSING

While can't do much about rising rents and interest rates there are other actions you can take to make your home cheaper to live in.

Power is one area where there are big savings opportunities.

Consumer NZ reckons 90 per cent of people who use the Powerswitch comparison site find there's a cheaper plan available.

By switching to a cheaper provider, people can save between $300 and $400 per year.

Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge said there was a lot of competition in the market right now, which can lead to big savings for people who take a few minutes to shop around.

"It's like when the price of beer goes up, if you shop around, you can still find some cheap beer options.

"Unlike beer, all power is the same quality so you might as well be getting it for the cheapest price."

Similarly, shop around for the best broadband or fibre deal.

Broadband Compare (www.broadbandcompare.co.nz) is a great place to start. It compares internet providers and plans whether you want fibre broadband, rural broadband, ADSL or VDSL.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said other ways to save money in the home include turning off appliances at the wall when not in use.

In winter, check thermostats are at the right temperature on heaters and open curtains during the day to help with natural heating.

Use the clothesline instead of the dryer and vacuum heat pump filters, which is a good way of increasing their efficiency while making the house more comfortable, Duffy said.

"Have a good look at hot water usage, that works out at 30 per cent of household use on average. Checking that can be a pretty significant savings."

There are loads of activities you can do that don't cost anything - like walking on the beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

ACTIVITIES

Do free stuff! We live in Northland! There are plenty of fun activities to do in this bountiful region which overflows with beaches, reserves, lakes, rivers and parks.

Sport Northland also has a free programme to support and encourage families to make healthier lifestyle choices by increasing their levels of physical activity and changing their eating habits.

Called Active Families the programme helps people set goals and get involved in fun physical activities that children and parents can enjoy together.

Sport Northland has exercise programmes you can print out and do at home, and there are loads of free videos online that offer everything from yoga and pilates to full body workouts.