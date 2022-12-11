Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Hot, humid and wet summer expected in Northland

Mike Dinsdale
By
3 mins to read
Heading to one of Northland’s beaches, such as Waipū Cove (above) might be the best way to beat the humidity in Northland this hot, sticky summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Heading to one of Northland’s beaches, such as Waipū Cove (above) might be the best way to beat the humidity in Northland this hot, sticky summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After its wettest November on record and a damp start to December, Northland is set to be warm and humid but wet this summer as the La Niña weather pattern and a marine heatwave develop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate