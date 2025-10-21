Aftermath after 30 vehicles were damaged by fire in a Whangārei Hospital carpark. Video / Ruth Ngaropo

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hot exhaust cause of Whangārei Hospital carpark fire which destroyed 27 cars

A fire investigator says a fire that destroyed dozens of cars in a Whangārei Hospital carpark is a timely reminder of the danger of hot exhausts.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on Tuesday in the staff carpark between the hospital campus and Raumanga Stream.

The blaze started with just one vehicle but quickly spread down the rows of cars, sending flames and thick, potentially toxic, smoke into the air.

One witness reported hearing small explosions as fire spread through the busy carpark.

Fire investigator Jason Goffin said it was most likely an accidental fire, from a hot exhaust pipe igniting the grass in the centre of the carpark.