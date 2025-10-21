Advertisement
Hot exhaust cause of Whangārei Hospital carpark fire which destroyed 27 cars

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Aftermath after 30 vehicles were damaged by fire in a Whangārei Hospital carpark. Video / Ruth Ngaropo

A fire investigator says a fire that destroyed dozens of cars in a Whangārei Hospital carpark is a timely reminder of the danger of hot exhausts.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on Tuesday in the staff carpark between the hospital campus and Raumanga Stream.

The blaze started with

