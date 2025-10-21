Vehicles in a carpark near Whangārei Hospital are on fire.

Explosions were heard as a fire took hold in a carpark at Whangārei Hospital this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say flames spread to at least a dozen vehicles in carpark 14, at the bottom of the hospital campus.

The fire at the hospital in Woodhill was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ just before 2pm today.

Hospital workers have said the blaze was started by a car battery in an electric car. However, that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

A reporter at the scene said 10 vehicles - almost an entire row - had been burnt. Some appeared to be SUVs.