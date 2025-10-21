Advertisement
Updated

Fire crews tackle Whangārei Hospital carpark blaze

Vehicles in a carpark near Whangārei Hospital are on fire.

Explosions were heard as a fire took hold in a carpark at Whangārei Hospital this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say flames spread to at least a dozen vehicles in carpark 14, at the bottom of the hospital campus.

The fire at the hospital in Woodhill was reported to Fire and Emergency

