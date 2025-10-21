On the row opposite, one vehicle had caught fire.
Some nearby houses were being evacuated because of the risk of toxic smoke.
Whangārei Hospital remains open, according to Health New Zealand Te Tai Tokerau group director of operations, Alex Pimm.
The fire is about 50m from hospital buildings. Pimm said there are no reports of injuries and Health NZ is working with Fire and Emergency and police to ensure staff and patient safety.
Walkways and some nearby roads are cordoned off.
A nearby resident out walking down by the Raumanga stream was stopped by police who pulled out a rope, telling her she couldn’t go any further as it may be a crime scene.
Police have asked people to avoid the area while emergency services respond as well as for residents living nearby to close their windows.
Resident Harmony Muller was on her way home with her daughter when she noticed thick, black smoke.
“ ... I was thinking, oh my gosh, I thought it was my house.”
Muller’s home is opposite the fire.
“We hope no one’s hurt,” she said.
While the drove of firefighters and police made Muller and her daughter feel safe, they had still found the blaze unsettling.
More to come.