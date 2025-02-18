Picturesque Parua Bay, on the Whangarei Harbour, has space for about 15 tents; visitors are allowed to stay for up to three nights. However, for three months this summer the whole of the tent area was taken up by a large group of homeless campers, exempt from the rules. Photo / Mike Howe, Rankers
A homeless family spent nearly three months in tents at a popular beachside camping area in Whangārei despite complaints about their behaviour.
Members of the public reported the family to various agencies and questioned how it was allowed to set up home, take up so much space, and stay so long, in the freedom camping area near the Parua Bay Yacht Club in Whangārei Heads.
The family reportedly included about 20 adults, a baby, at least nine young children, two dogs, and a caged cat.
The former Old Boys' Rugby Club on Port Rd was identified as a potential option for a shelter but the council said in 2024 that the proposal put forward for the site, which it owns, was lacking and that providing a shelter is not council’s role.
Council has not spoken for or against a shelter in Whangārei and has said it is committed to working alongside government agencies to find sustainable solutions to the challenges within the community.
