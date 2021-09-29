Hokianga hapū form new group to engage with others over Treaty claims

Hapū from the Hokianga, above, have united to engage with other Ngāpuhi hapu to progress the iwi's Treaty of Waitangi claim.

Hapū from the Hokianga have formed a new group to collaborate with other Ngāpuhi hapū to progress the iwi's stalled Treaty of Waitangi claim.

He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga has been formed with a view to engage with other hapū within Ngāpuhi and to collaborate with the wider communities, Māori organisations, non-government and government agencies respectfully.

The aims and objectives of He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga, are to engage directly with the Ministers to further discuss the future aspects of the hapū claims under Te Paparahi o te Raki o Ngapuhi (Ngāpuhi's treaty claim).

''We are open to ongoing dialogue, engaging with an open mind to which we would expect that the Ministers will do the same respectively and see this new approach as one of integrity, humility, and partnership from one Rangatira to another,'' a group spokesperson said.

''The setting up of He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga is not only the right thing to do, but more importantly, it mirrors the same set-up that our Tupuna Rangatira utilised during their time.

''Today the challenges are still apparent but the leadership from each hapū is what will make a huge difference as it is Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga of today that will speak about their claims and the assets (taonga) that they own.''

The spokesperson said this has been a great concern for hapū in the past, and therefore a seemingly overwhelming challenge.

''Today He Wakaputanga o Nga Hapuu Rangatira o Hokianga believe that this approach is far better in order to achieve a far more passive and meaningful outcome.''