Language Day students perform a waiata in New Zealand Sign Language. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“Here I can be myself.”

That’s how 17-year-old Northlander Naomi Ngawati sums up the Language Days she’s been attending since she was a child.

Organised by Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education NZ, the fortnightly events bring together deaf and hard-of-hearing students from every corner of Northland for a day of camaraderie, learning and immersion in deaf culture.

Some of the children have no one else in their class at school who’s deaf or wears a hearing aid, but during Language Day everyone’s in the same boat. Communication is by a rich medley of English, te reo Māori, New Zealand Sign Language and lip reading.

Naomi, who lives in Moerewa and is in Year 13 at Bay of Islands College, said she lost her hearing when she was “really little” and had used sign language since kindergarten.

She had a hearing aid but it was hard to hear above the noise at school so she’d learned to lip-read as well.

She enjoyed the mix of languages at the fortnightly get-togethers and being surrounded by other people who used sign language.

For that one day a fortnight she didn’t have to try to be “normal”.

“Here I can be myself because everyone is in the same situation. It has helped me to build my confidence. It’s also helped me to be more talkative and not be uncomfortable around other people.”

Naomi Ngawati, 17, works on a group project with fellow students on the Ko Taku Reo programme. Photo / Peter de Graaf

When the Advocate called in to Language Day earlier this week, more than 20 students, of all ages and from as far away as Awanui and Ruakakā, had descended on Moerewa School.

They were joined by teachers and helpers, some also deaf, and a sign language interpreter.

The day started with a karakia in New Zealand Sign Language and a waiata, also in sign, led by the older students.

They were then divided up with one group making rice bubble slices and another learning about measurement by seeing how far a paper plane could fly. The older students designed and built a bird feeder incorporating a lever and pulley.

Lyn Sturge, Mid and Far North lead for Ko Taku Reo, said Language Days were held in Moerewa because of its central location.

The aim was to improve children’s confidence, self-esteem, empathy and language skills.

“It also gives them an opportunity to connect with other deaf and hard-of-hearing students, and gives them an opportunity to experience deaf culture.”

Some of the children were the only ones in their class, or even their school, who were deaf or used hearing aids.

A typical Language Day started with learning activities in the morning, sports or games at lunchtime and sign language in the afternoon.

The afternoon sessions were effectively trilingual because they incorporated New Zealand Sign Language, te reo Maori and English.

Language Day student Naomi Ngawati, of Moerewa, accepts a $1000 grant from Pulse Energy sales manager Louise Burgess while Hana Maguire translates into sign language. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Also this week the students had a visit from Louise Burgess, sales manager for Pulse Energy.

She had come to present $1000 from the company’s community grants programme, which Sturge said would be used to buy learning materials, board games, sports equipment and cooking utensils to enrich future Language Days.

Of the 60 groups nominated around the country for a grant, only five were successful.

Naomi successfully fought off nerves to accept the grant and offer a thank-you speech on behalf of Ko Taku Reo.