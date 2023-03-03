Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Heavy vehicle use drops on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd

Imran Ali
By
4 mins to read
The partial re-opening of the Brynderwyns this week has minimised traffic flow through the Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd route. Photo / Supplied

The partial re-opening of the Brynderwyns this week has minimised traffic flow through the Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd route. Photo / Supplied

Partial re-opening of the Brynderwyns has seen a drop in the number of heavy vehicles using the Paparoa-Oakleigh Road, providing much-needed relief to residents along the detour route.

Waka Kotahi re-opened State Highway 1 at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate