Heavy rain watch for Northland over entire weekend

Brodie Stone
By
2 mins to read
It's another wet weekend for Northland as a heavy rain watch has been issued by MetService. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Yet another heavy rain watch has been issued for Northland from Friday to Sunday as a slow-moving low-pressure system looms.

MetService is recommending people keep an eye on their updates online as there is a moderate risk of upgrading to a warning.

Kicking off at 9am on Friday, the watch is set to last 57 hours until 6pm Sunday, August 4.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the weather is not expected to be “consistently horrible” the entire weekend - but Northlanders can expect periods of heavy rain.

“Part of the reason why this is a watch is because we’ve got this low-pressure system that’s hanging around the north of New Zealand and it’s directing a lot of rain over the Northland region,” he said.

Temperatures are also expected to be higher than the rest of the country sitting around the mid-teens.

Bakker reminded motorists to drive to the conditions and remember that speed limits are there for a reason.

He also pointed out that updates from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi as well as regional or local councils are equally important.

“They know the region better than [MetService],” he said.

A heavy rain watch serves as a reminder to watch conditions that may quickly deteriorate to the thresholds for the issue of a severe weather warning.

A heavy rain warning may occur if there is an expectation that rainfall greater than 50mm within six hours of 100mm within 24 hours is likely to occur, according to the MetService website.

During heavy rain watches there is an increased likelihood of surface flooding, overflowing rivers and streams, and slips.

Bakker said MetService would issue updates where needed via their website.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

