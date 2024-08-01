“Part of the reason why this is a watch is because we’ve got this low-pressure system that’s hanging around the north of New Zealand and it’s directing a lot of rain over the Northland region,” he said.

Temperatures are also expected to be higher than the rest of the country sitting around the mid-teens.

Bakker reminded motorists to drive to the conditions and remember that speed limits are there for a reason.

He also pointed out that updates from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi as well as regional or local councils are equally important.

“They know the region better than [MetService],” he said.

A heavy rain watch serves as a reminder to watch conditions that may quickly deteriorate to the thresholds for the issue of a severe weather warning.

A heavy rain warning may occur if there is an expectation that rainfall greater than 50mm within six hours of 100mm within 24 hours is likely to occur, according to the MetService website.

During heavy rain watches there is an increased likelihood of surface flooding, overflowing rivers and streams, and slips.

Bakker said MetService would issue updates where needed via their website.

