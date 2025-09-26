Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Health New Zealand urges caution after measles case located in Bay of Islands

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

A confirmed measles case in the Bay of Islands was likely linked to overseas travel. Photo / AFP

A confirmed measles case in the Bay of Islands was likely linked to overseas travel. Photo / AFP

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is urging people in the Bay of Islands area to watch out for measles symptoms after a case was confirmed yesterday.

The National Public Health Service’s national clinical director, protection, Dr Susan Jack said the case was likely linked to overseas travel.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save