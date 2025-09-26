Locations of interest were being assessed and would be updated on the Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora website.

Jack said Health New Zealand “strongly urge” everyone in the Bay of Islands area to monitor for measles symptoms.

Symptoms include an illness that begins with a high fever over 38C, a dry cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious problems such as brain swelling, chest infections or even death, according to Health New Zealand.

Jack said the best protection against measles was to immunise with two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine after the age of 12 months.

She encouraged people to phone before visiting their doctor to prevent the spread of measles.

Immunisation clinics are taking place in Northland on September 27 at the following locations:

Health New Zealand clinic: 16 Commerce St, Whangārei, 8.30am-3.30pm

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, 5 Walton St, Whangārei 10am–2pm

Te Ara Tū o Ngāti Hine: Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa, 10am-2pm

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.