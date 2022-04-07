Bowler Manu Timoti and partner Diane Lawrence will represent Northland in the women's pairs at the National Interclub competition this weekend.

Bowler Manu Timoti and partner Diane Lawrence will represent Northland in the women's pairs at the National Interclub competition this weekend.

This weekend sees the Northland and Far North Inter Club teams compete at Browns Bay on Saturday in the Region 1 of the National Interclub event.

Six regions will be taking part and the winners of each will play the New Zealand final.

In the Northern Region (1) men will be represented by Kaitaia RSA (Far North); Onerahi (Northland) Birkenhead (North Harbour) and Point Chevalier (Auckland). In the women's division, it will be Kerikeri (Far North), Hikurangi (Northland), Takapuna (North Harbour) and Royal Oak (Auckland).

The Northland teams are: Onerahi - Dean McMurchy (singles); John Dunn, Warwick Edgar (pairs); Ralph Ballinger, Ian Bowick, Bruce Horscroft, Roger Kerr-Davis (fours). Women - Hikurangi - Leanne Stewart (singles); Manu Timoti, Diane Lawrence (pairs); Johanna Hood, Betty Mitchell, Savanna Lauder, Sally Stirling (fours). Good bowling to all, we will await the results with interest.

The postponed Centre Open Singles and Centre Open Pairs for men and women have been re-scheduled to start on June 11. Entries close on June 2. These events were cancelled earlier in the season because of Covid. Players are required to re-enter by using the centre website (entry form on front page) or by email to: gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz

Don't forget to enter your marker on the entry form for the singles, please. Entries are now being accepted.

The Coaching Association annual tournament is scheduled for April 19 at Kensington.

This is AC Fours with at least one 1-8 year bowler per team. Entries to Pat Warth, please. A notice should be on your club notice board.

The Champion of Champion Triples and Fours competition for men and women is set down for April 30 and May 1. The winners of these events will be eligible to attend the NZ Champion of Champion events to be played in July. Clubs that have not notified the centre of their winners in these events, please do so immediately by contacting the events manager.

Local events for the next week:

Saturday - Leigh Men's Triples; Mangawhai Men's Fours (Sat/Sun); Saturday - One Tree Pt AC Triples.

Sunday - Waipū AC Pairs

Thursday - Hikurangi AC Pairs;

Easter Saturday Kensington AC Triples.