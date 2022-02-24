First-year Northland bowlers had their open tournament last weekend.

Last weekend it was the turn of Centre First Year Bowlers to take part in an open tournament.

Sixteen players took part and we thank the clubs that did their homework, supported their players and allowed them to have their first taste of competitive bowls.

In the men's division there were two players who ended the day on four wins and so the result went back to net shot scored, and it was success for Jeffrey Cole of the Hikurangi Club over Ray Lawson of Ngunguru, with Steve Wallace of Leigh in third place.

This was double success for Cole, who earlier in the month took out the 1-5-year junior singles too. All players showed great promise and there were some close matches and some very good bowls played by all players. I hope their first taste of the competitive games holds them in good stead for their future in the game.

In the women's division, the result was not so clear cut with no four winners on the day. There were, however, two three winners and success went to Lyn Simon of Kamo. In second place was Lyn Brittain of Onerahi and third place went to two winner J. Johnson of Mangawhai.

There were four two winners on the day and with close scores there was very good competition for the third placing.

Once again there were great bowls played by everyone and hopefully, their first taste of competitive bowls will also give them the incentive to become competitive bowlers as well as enjoy the game.

The entry forms for the Centre Champion of Champion events have been sent to all clubs.

Entries close on March 10, so get your entry in now with a copy to the centre office and to the events manager please.

If you have not completed all your events yet, please list as "names to be confirmed", pay the entry fee and you will be guaranteed entry.

The National Fours and Mixed Pairs were scheduled to be played this week in Taranaki.

Unfortunately, they have been cancelled due to the escalation of Covid. Maybe those who were competing can now look at playing in a competition closer to home.

The Northland Umpires Association is holding its annual fundraising tournament on March 4 at Onerahi Club. This is an AC triples event. Entry form is at the back of the centre handbook or by phone to Bruce Scott 02102755069 or 09 4352512.

Reminder to secondary school students - your annual pairs tournament will be held at Kensington Club on March 25. Contact your school sports co-ordinator to enter.

Tournaments for next week:

Saturday - Waipū Inv AC Fours

Thursday - Maungaturoto AC Triples; Dargaville women's Pairs

Friday - Umpires Tournament at Onerahi.

Saturday - Leigh men's Triples; Mamaranui AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples

Sunday - Arapohue MX Triples.