Quarry Arts Centre gallery manager Hannah Mitchell with a plate from the quarry's Great Plate exhibition and auction. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Quarry Arts Centre gallery manager Hannah Mitchell with a plate from the quarry's Great Plate exhibition and auction. Photo / Michael Cunningham



Bring a plate takes on a whole new meaning for Whangārei's Quarry Arts Centre, which is hosting its annual Great Plate fundraiser.

Really it should be grab a plate, as the Quarry has put dozens of unique, colourful and sometimes bizarre plates, made by some top artists, up for auction through internet site Trade Me.

The annual event is the Quarry's main fundraiser for the year, and it's hoped this year's auction raises even more than the $15,000 from last year's event, gallery manager Hannah Mitchell said.

Now in its 14th year, the Great Plate event has had some well known people enter works - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2018.

Mitchell said there aren't any 'superstar' entries like that this year, but there are plenty of wonderful plates on display and for sale.

''There are some amazing works on offer and we're expecting a lot of interest in the plates.''

Works from Pat Leary, Sheree Wagner and Rosie and Rich were expected to attract plenty of bidding.

Mitchell said a work by Carol Robinson, which had plenty of rats on it, should also garner much activity.

This rat plate by Carol Robinson is one of dozens on offer at this year's Great Plate fundraiser. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The annual fundraiser for the Quarry Arts Centre raises money for the continued maintenance and upgrades of the community kilns and buildings. This enabled a new kiln to be purchased last year, and an older kiln that no longer had the heat to complete glaze firings to be phased out.

Mitchell said money from this year's sale would go towards building a mini wood kiln at the quarry.

Some of the artwork at the Great Plate exhibition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She said the Quarry's large wood kiln took days to fill and fire and pottery artists wanted to experiment with their work and a smaller kiln would allow them to do so.

The auction opened last week and runs until Sunday when there will be an auction closing party from 2pm-4pm.

■ To bid in the Great Plates auction go to https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=3023574