He’s riding to highlight the fact that the “naughty kids” who can’t sit still just need more understanding – and the right support from early on is important. Evans is cycling with his son Matt, while his wife Debbie drives behind them in a campervan.

John Evans and his wife Debbie, who is driving their campervan along with John as he cycles from Cape Rēinga to Bluff.

“We had a bit of a slow start, but we pushed on the past few days, and we hope we will be finished in just over a month.”

“Cape Rēinga is spectacular and coming through Cable Bay, Taipa and Coopers Beach was sensational. So far, it’s been good.”

He said he was grateful for the donations that have come in so far, adding that every bit counts.

“I didn’t personally have a target, but for me I would love to see Acorn get some money…it’s also it’s about awareness.”

“We have it in the family pretty strong, my grandchild has it and when I thought to do this, I thought to find a worthwhile cause and I am very happy we found this one.”

Acorn’s CEO Tami Harris said they felt very fortunate that he decided he wanted to do something to support kids with ADHD and neurodiversity.

“I cannot believe he is doing it. He is a legend, and I admire his passion. I admire how as a family man and grandfather he chose to get behind his kids and understand them and has a desire to help other people’s kids too, it’s just amazing.”

She said they assist about 200 kids and provide services like teacher training and developments in schools.

“Awareness, acceptance and understanding that kids are wired differently is key. We need to match our strategies to the needs of the individual and that requires more knowledge and practical skills.”

To support John’s cause visit his givealittle page.