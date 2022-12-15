Team members from Bunnings Mangawhai join the graduating students of Tomarata School in Mangawhai.

The graduating class of Tomarata School near Mangawhai have gifted their younger peers an enduring legacy in the shape of totara Trees.

The gift to the school was selected by the graduating class of 2022, as part of Bunnings Warehouse’s “Graduation Project”.

The class of ‘22 had to select between either a buddy bench or trees.

“We wanted our year eight’s to have some kind of a leaving gift for the school that’s tied around the values and our ethos,” principal Cherylene Neels said.

Five Year 8 students dug holes and planted the trees, which Neels said they loved doing. “They said ‘we’re excited to come back when we’re adults and see these trees and know they’re ours’.”

The trees will lead to future learning about sustainability, in a school that centres around natural learning. Neels said the school has placed much focus on sustainability.

“The school’s vision and values is very much about the environment and also about sustainability,” she said. “This year we’ve had a big focus on getting the environment programme embedded in the school.”

Students have planted around 750 trees at the school.

Neels said she was “thrilled” that Bunnings Warehouse wanted to sponsor them, as sponsorship has been a “challenge” as a rural school.

The Graduation Project will now happen annually.



