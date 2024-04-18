Northland animal advocates are praising new moves to make it easier for pet owners to secure rental properties that allow their four-legged whānau members.

But they’re not sure it will have a huge effect in Northland as the extra money tenants will be required to stump up on top of already expensive bonds and rent-in-advance payments may be too much for struggling families.

The Government announced on Monday it would legislate to allow landlords to ask tenants to pay an extra two weeks bond to cover potential damage caused by their pets.

Dubbed a “pet bond”, the idea is to encourage landlords to take a risk in allowing tenants with pets because they know any damage caused would be recoverable.

Donna Badorek, from Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue in Kaitāia, said she’s “constantly” hearing from people who have to rehome their pets because they can’t find a house.

“It’s every day ... people saying we’re moving and can’t take the dog with us, and have to give their dogs and cats up.

“More and more landlords are saying no than ever before.”

Badorek said the Government changes are a “great idea” and are an incentive for landlords who haven’t previously considered allowing pets.

However, they probably won’t make much of a difference to Northlanders, she said.

“It’s a choice that landlords still have, they can still not do it.

“It’s already very expensive for people to get into rentals as it is.”

It’s estimated that around 64 per cent of New Zealand households own at least one pet, yet only 14 to 17 per cent of available properties allow them.

Since the cost-of-living crisis kicked in a few years ago, increasing numbers of pets have been surrendered to Northland animal rescue centres by owners who can’t afford to look after them.

The coalition government hopes to change this by introducing the changes to the Residential Tenancies Act.

This also includes making tenants liable for all pet damage to properties beyond fair wear and tear.

Tenants can only have an animal with the landlord’s consent and the landlord can withhold consent on reasonable grounds.

Bay of Islands Watchdogs co-ordinator Leonie Exel said she was “relieved for every renter who has been heartbroken because they can’t find a property that will allow them to have their dog”.

The move was a “partial salve” to the problem of dog and cat bans in new subdivisions in the Far North due to kiwi zones, she said.

“Anything which can make it easier in Northland for a pet owner to have their pets is fantastic.

“It opens the door for less people to be separated from their furry whānau members.

“A lot of people are struggling financially, and this could be an additional burden, but it’s better than not being able to keep your family member with you.”

There are currently 184 rental properties with three bedrooms or more listed on Trade Me in Northland as of April 17.

That number plummets to 25 when the “pets ok” box is ticked.

Companion Animals New Zealand general manager David Lloyd said the new legislation was “a great first step”.

“It provides some flexibility ... if there is the ability to protect landlords they would be happy to have animals in the tenancy.”

Lloyd said while he sympathised with those trying to find the extra two weeks bond, “for people trying to find rentals with pets they are happy to do what it takes”.

“Legally now the two parties can come to an arrangement.

“Hopefully there will be more rentals on the market for pet owners and landlords will feel more protected and hopefully be more open-minded about having pets.”

Lloyd said pet owners are “really good tenants in the main”.

“I’ve spoken to property managers before and in their experience, pets aren’t causing any more damage than young children do.”

Housing Minister Chris Bishop, who announced the changes with Regulation Minister David Seymour, said tenants with pets would have greater choice when looking for a rental property.

“Pets are important members of many Kiwi families.

“Anyone who has ever tried to find a pet-friendly rental property will know how hard it is, so we’re going to make it easier.”

The Government will introduce an Amendment Bill in May to make the changes, alongside other changes to the Residential Tenancies Act announced previously.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



