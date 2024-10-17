“One of the greatest barriers for people getting jobs is a lack of driver licence. The Government is continuing to support disadvantaged individuals to help them obtain a driver licence and get into work through community driver training programmes.”

The programme was operated with the driver licensing support fund, which was a four-year package designed to help those with barriers to licensing to gain a licence, with a possibility of two further years funding. There has always been the intention to apply to future budget bids to extend this funding.

An NZTA spokesperson said the community-based driver licensing initiatives are a part of the Government’s investment to improve access to driver licensing.

“Under Budget 2022, NZTA received $16.95m through to June 30, 2026, and approximately $4m funding annually for outlying years.

“This funding has also provisioned for regional advisers and safety education advisers to strengthen support for community driver training and mentoring programmes,” the spokesperson added.

NZTA said it will continue to work closely with communities on initiatives to expand the programme into additional hard-to-reach communities.

There are 10 licensing sites in Northland, including the main AA sites at Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitāia, and VTNZ sites in Kerikeri and Whangārei.

The remaining three sites offer limited services, with waiting times of up to three months for practical tests.

Silver Fern MotorSport Charitable Trust co-founder and chairman Ted Jarvis said the programme has benefited thousands and was necessary to assist those who were unable to get to testing centres.

Jarvis said he often trains people from rural as well as disadvantaged backgrounds to get their driver licences, which he believes can open up many opportunities.

“It has great benefits for the community, especially for those in outlying areas.

“When someone gets their licence, you see an attitude change in them. It makes a huge difference. One guy I had for example he said it gave him a sense of ownership. It was amazing to see. Getting a licence is crucial for young people, it can help them get employed, especially in rural communities where transport is not as available.”

Jarvis said they have a good relationship with NZTA and will continue advocating for the programme.

“The people that have been sent from Northland have been mainly from Kaitāia, Kaikohe and Moerewa and we have helped them go from learners’ licences to restricted and onto full.”

Wendy Robertson, national director for Driving for Change, an advocacy group made up of community organisations that provide driver education, training and licensing, said it too will keep pushing for the programme.

“We will continue to advocate for this continuation and to be expanded beyond what is currently being delivered. We hope that the Government will see the benefits gained and allocate additional funding to NZTA to enable this to happen.”

She added that the programme’s success was emphasised by its recent Spirit of Service Award.

In September, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon awarded this year’s Prime Minister’s Award to the Driver Licensing Improvement Programme.

“The future of the community driver testing programme can only continue with the support and funding from NZTA, as the government regulator for driver licensing. Even if we were to find funding from elsewhere it cannot continue without the support and authority of NZTA.”

She said the community testing model stands apart from traditional driver testing methods as it provides community licensing providers with increased flexibility.

“The clients they serve often have additional needs, which is why they qualify for support from community organisations. Many of these individuals are assisted by multiple organisations, making it challenging to plan four to six months in advance for bookings through VTNZ.

“The community testing model addresses this issue by allowing for substitutions of learners if someone has a scheduling conflict or gains employment, resulting in fewer no-shows and minimising loss of test fees.

“Additionally, the testers are community members who possess prior experience working with social services, giving them the skills to treat learners with empathy and compassion and reducing the fear and anxiety often experienced by learners sitting their licence tests.”















