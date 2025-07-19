“We want to extend it because everybody is struggling at the moment, but some people much more than others.
“We’re all about sharing kindness in our community to people who are having a tough time,” she said.
Rice initially got involved as a volunteer and in 2023 took up the helm of leading the Whangārei chapter.
“I just love to know that I’m helping someone have a little bit of a happier day,” she said.
“It’s all about that kindness, and it’s all about just knowing that I’m just sharing that in my community.”
Once a month, a roster survey is sent to the volunteers across the district and they pick which day they can bake.
Volunteers are supplied with cake boxes and a card on which they write a personal note and the ingredients of the baked goods.
They could use their imagination and bake whatever they want, Rice said.
A range of people were involved in the initiative, from mothers with young children who helped decorate the cake boxes, to retirees with time on their hands or even former recipients who have benefited from the gesture themselves.
There was also an option for bakers struggling to cover the cost of ingredients to receive a sponsored voucher.