They include Women’s Refuge, Alzheimer’s Northland, Cancer Society Northland, Kind Hands respite cottage, Whare Āwhina Plunket and more.

But Whangārei’s “Head Bitch” Kate Rice said because of increased demand and a wish to push their outreach, volunteers are desperately needed.

In the past 12 months, volunteers have delivered almost 600 boxes and two further organisations were on the waitlist.

Volunteers are desperately needed to extend the outreach of Good Bitches Baking.

“We want to extend it because everybody is struggling at the moment, but some people much more than others.

“We’re all about sharing kindness in our community to people who are having a tough time,” she said.

Rice initially got involved as a volunteer and in 2023 took up the helm of leading the Whangārei chapter.

“I just love to know that I’m helping someone have a little bit of a happier day,” she said.

“It’s all about that kindness, and it’s all about just knowing that I’m just sharing that in my community.”

Once a month, a roster survey is sent to the volunteers across the district and they pick which day they can bake.

Volunteers are supplied with cake boxes and a card on which they write a personal note and the ingredients of the baked goods.

Volunteers can be creative with what they bake for those in need.

They could use their imagination and bake whatever they want, Rice said.

A range of people were involved in the initiative, from mothers with young children who helped decorate the cake boxes, to retirees with time on their hands or even former recipients who have benefited from the gesture themselves.

There was also an option for bakers struggling to cover the cost of ingredients to receive a sponsored voucher.

“We don’t want our bakers to be disadvantaged,” Rice said.

Cake boxes are often lovingly decorated by children who help their caregivers.

Rice believed people got involved because they wanted to give back to the community.

“Everyone deserves to feel supported and valued in life, and this is just one way that we can do it.”

Rice said it might be a small gesture but a sweet treat was enough to make someone smile.

“It adds just a little bit of sweetness to their day.”

