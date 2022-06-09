Ben McIntosh died in hospital after he was found shot in a Glen Eden park on Friday. His aunt said red was his favourite colour. Photo / Supplied

Police caught up with two people of interest in relation to the murder of a Glen Eden man in a high-speed chase in Dargaville.

Northland officers were carrying out a routine enquiry in the Kaipara town when they located a man believed to be involved in the death of Benjamin Mcintosh in Glen Eden on June 3.

McIntosh, 36, died in Auckland Hospital after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound on Friday morning at a Glen Eden park.

He was rushed to hospital but life support was turned off on Sunday.

Waitematā District crime manager detective inspector John Sutton said a vehicle arrived at a residential address where police were carrying out enquiries shortly before midday on Thursday.

Upon seeing the officers the two occupants of the car then quickly drove away from the scene.

"Police have pursued the vehicle as it travelled recklessly at high speeds for about 15 minutes," Sutton said.

The Advocate understands police chased the car, driven by a female, down Baylys Coast Rd as it reached speeds over 100km/h.

The pursuit then turned onto Murdoch St where officers had deployed spikes. However, the driver successfully evaded police efforts to bring the vehicle to a stop.

That was until the chase led to River Rd where the car was successfully spiked, damaging two tyres.

As the driver continued onto State Highway 14, with police still on their tail, the car began to slow as the remaining two tyres began to deteriorate.

"A police vehicle was subsequently used to bring it to a stop on State Highway 14," Sutton said.

Sutton said the police vehicle and car - where a firearm was also located - were both damaged as a result.

The car's occupants - a woman and a man - were both wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide investigation.

Sutton confirmed the pair were now assisting with police enquiries.

"Meanwhile, police have also located a third person at a West Auckland address who is also assisting us with our investigation," he said.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course."

Mcintosh's aunt, Andrea McIntosh, told the Herald the family had opted to allow hospital staff to take his organs to save others.

He was raised and spent most of his life in West Auckland, his aunt said.

She said he would be remembered for his sense of humour and his generosity.

That's why Mcintosh's family - his parents reportedly based in Whangārei - decided to donate his organs.

His aunt said: "He will be helping a lot of people with his organ donation."

He leaves behind one child.

The family is currently making preparations for his farewell. They have established a Givealittle page to raise money for his funeral.