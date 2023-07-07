The Northland green gecko (Naultinus grayii) is found exclusively north of Kerikeri. Photo / GR Parrish

Associate Minister for the Environment James Shaw put the spotlight on Northland as a ‘biodiversity hotspot’ during his major announcement in Kerikeri on Friday.

He said the region was home to half of Aotearoa’s native plants - many of which are found nowhere else in the world.

The Department of Conservation puts this down to Northland’s subtropical climate, diverse landscape, and geographical isolation.

DoC and reporter Karina Cooper explore some of the weird and wonderful treasures found exclusively in the region.





The Northland green gecko (Naultinus grayii)

This ‘captivating and enchanting’ endemic reptile species is found exclusively north of Kerikeri but sadly is classified as ‘at risk - declining’. This is due to habitat loss, introduced predators, and illegal collection.

The Northland green gecko is known for its vibrant green skin, intricate patterns, and remarkable ability to blend in with its surroundings. The gecko thrives in subtropical and temperate forests where it uses its climbing abilities to navigate through trees and dense vegetation.

A feast of insects is its go-to meal, which helps control the insect population and overall habitat health.





The Northland flax snail

The Northland flax snail. Photo / C Rudge

The Northland flax snail is an intriguing and visually striking large land snail endemic to Northland. They are mainly found in Te Paki, the Poor Knights Islands and small parts of Bream Head.

What sets this species apart is its distinctive shell which boasts a captivating blend of rich browns, and is a unique shape and size.

These land snails prefer to dwell in Northland’s lush coastal forested areas where they can indulge their diet of decaying plant matter. Their food tastes allow them to play a vital role in nutrient recycling and decomposition.

Unfortunately, the Northland flax snail faces conservation challenges - like others - because of habitat loss and introduced predators. Therefore, the Department of Conservation says preserving the snail’s forested habitats is paramount to ensuring its preservation.





The Reinga Lily (Arthropodium bifurcatum, commonly known as the Northland rengarenga)

With its long, strappy leaves and clusters of delicate white flowers, this plant is only found on the coastal bluffs around Matapouri, Poor Knights Islands, Bay of Islands, Maunganui Bluff, and Te Paki. It thrives in multiple habitats - from forests to coastal areas.

The Northland rengarenga is significant in Māori culture for its medicinal properties and traditional uses. Despite its cultural value, the plant faces threats such as habitat loss and competition from introduced plant species.

Preserving its habitats and implementing conservation measures are vital to protect this plant species and its contributions to the natural heritage of Northland.





Pittosporum pimeleoides subsp. pimeleoides

The remarkable plant species calls Whangārei, the Waipoua Forest, and north up to the Karikari Peninsula home. It is usually associated with kauri forest, often in secondary regrowth, along ridge lines and in shrublands caused by past fires, slips or other natural or human-induced disturbances.

The unique subspecies of Pittosporum boasts distinctive characteristics in the form of glossy dark green leaves and clusters of fragrant creamy white flowers.

Pittosporum pimeleoides subsp. pimeleoides. Photo / Supplied

Its adaptability is evident as it thrives in a range of environments, from coastal areas to inland forests. The presence of this Pittosporum species provides important shelter and food sources for various birds.





The Coastal Tussock (Chionochloa bromoides)

The Coastal Tussock can be found along coastal cliffs that span from the Bay of Islands to Whangārei Heads and encompasses the Poor Knights Islands, Hen and Chickens Islands, Mokohinau Islands, and Maunganui Bluff.

The plant’s slender, tufted appearance and gracefully arching leaves add a touch of beauty to the rugged coastal landscapes it calls home.

Its presence plays a crucial role in stabilising the fragile cliff ecosystems, preventing erosion and providing habitat for a range of coastal wildlife. However, habitat disturbance and invasive species pose a threat to the Coastal Tussock.

The Department of Conservation says protecting and conserving these coastal habitats are crucial for the continued survival and ecological balance of this plant species along Northland’s coast.





The Northland Tusked Wētā (Anisoura nicobarica)

The Northland tusked wētā is endemic to the region and notable for its distinctive tusks. These elongated, tooth-like projections protrude from its mandibles, adding to its intriguing appearance.

Among the three species of tusked wētā, the Northland tusked wētā is the smallest as it measures up to 21mm in body length, compared to the Middle Island tusked wētā which can be as much as 70mm in body length.

The Northland Tusked Wētā (Anisoura nicobarica). Photo / Andrew Townsend

The Northland Tusked Wētā showcases incredible adaptability, with its preferred habitats encompassing trees and shrubs across its distribution from the Bay of Islands to Hokianga and beyond. It likes to hide in hollow branches and trunks of manuka.

Preserving the forests and natural habitats that this extraordinary insect calls home is crucial for safeguarding the future of the Northland Tusked Wētā.

To learn more about animal and plant conservation and the pests and threats that threaten them visit the DOC website.



